Global Outlook for Free Space Optics Communication to 2029 with Profiles of Selected FSO Companies/Brands

Free Space Optics (FSO) is a line-of-sight (LOS) technology that uses directed LEDs or Laser emitters, which provide optical bandwidth Transmitters and Receivers to link voice, video, and data intelligent transfer. A single FSO link product often may incorporate multiple transmitters along with receiver/s to ensure adequate performance, in case of interference.

As the cost and other obstacles of deploying fiber optic cables or copper-based cables continue to increase, the product and deployment opportunities for FSO as well as other wireless communication link solutions improve. Communication managers face the timely delays and cost comparison of utilizing a telecommunication leased-line versus the implementation of an FSO system, the flexibility of the FSO product-area may present an attractive communication link alternative.

Data throughput (transfer) rates are continuing to push up into the multi-gigabit region and optical communication use is increasing; therefore, the emphasis on low-cost, quickly deployed system solutions is encouraging to the FSO prospects.

This report provides the market consumption forecast of outdoor transmitter/receiver pairs used in terrestrial outdoor fixed-location (stationary) FSO commercial links; therefore, government-based Defense/Homeland Security or aircraft/spacecraft, space or Earth-to-Space use, as well as Inside-the-building links, are not included.

FSO devices, which are placed at a window inside of a building, but directed outside, for outdoor links, are included in the forecast. Only the FSO Function of FSO/RF Hybrid Products is included in market data.



FSO communication links require at least two separate transmitter/receiver pair units; for example - one T/R pair unit at point "A" and another T/R pair unit at point "B".

The analysis and forecast are presented for FSO Transmitter/Receiver (pair) link devices, segmented by distance and data-rate throughput. The forecast for each selected FSO link device, in turn, is segmented by geographic region:

America ( North America , Central and South America )

, Central and ) EMEA ( Europe , Middle Eastern countries, plus Africa )

, Middle Eastern countries, plus ) APAC ( Asia Pacific )

The market forecast data are segmented by the following functions:

Consumption Value (US$, million)

Quantity (number/units)

Average Selling Prices (ASP $, T/R Pair)

Market Data Category List by Distance/Meters and by Throughput/Mbps

1000 Meters (1 km) or Less

More Than 1000 Meters (1 km)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Free Space Optics: Market Forecast by Region

Free Space Optics: Market Forecast by Link Length

Free Space Optics: Market Forecast by Data-Rate and Distance

Line of Sight Challenges

Hybrid FSO/RF Link

Common Use of Free Space Optic Links

Market Acceptance of Free Space Optics

Mobile Telecommunications Fronthaul and Backhaul

Alternative Technical Redundancy

Emitter Choices

Pros/Cons of FSO Implementation

FSO Architectures (Point-to-Point, Mesh, Point-to-Multi-Point)

Free-Space Optics Link Examples

Enterprise Networks

High Speed Networks

Internet Backbone Driving Factors

Technology Life Cycle

2. Profiles of Selected FSO Companies/Brands - Introduction

Anova Financial Networks (Celeras LTS)

BridgeComm, Inc.

Cailabs

Communication by Light (CBL)

EC System International

fSONA Networks Corporation and Blutec Systems

Harris Corporation / L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (TALON)

JV-Labs.EU s.r.o. (RedStar)

Koruza - IRNAS - Fabrikor

Laser Light Communications, LLC

LaserOptronics and AIRLINX Communications, Inc.

LightPointe Communications

Mostcom (ARTOLINK) and Ryazan State Instrument-Making Enterprise (RSIE)

Optical Wireless Broadband (OWB) and CJ Communications (CJ COM)

Polewall AS

TrellisWare Technologies, Inc

Trimble Inc. (GeoDesy)

Wireless Excellence (CableFree)

Competitive Market Share Estimates (2019) - Selected Companies

3. Research Methodology Explanation

Coronavirus Adjustment Explanation

4. Global Summary and Regional Market Forecast (Excel Worksheet Format)

Global Market Forecast: Average Selling Price; Quantity/Units; Consumption Value (2019-29)

America Market Forecast: Average Selling Price; Quantity/Units; Consumption Value (2019-29)

EMEA Market Forecast: Average Selling Price; Quantity/Units; Consumption Value (2019-29)

APAC Market Forecast: Average Selling Price; Quantity/Units; Consumption Value (2019-29)

