Global Outlook for the Counter Cyber Terrorism Market to 2027 - Firewall Sector Forecast to Record a 3.7% CAGR and Reach US$17.3 Billion by 2027
Aug 04, 2020, 17:15 ET
The "Counter Cyber Terrorism - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Counter Cyber Terrorism estimated at US$30 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Firewall, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$17.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Web Mining and Intelligence segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The Counter Cyber Terrorism market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
In the global CT-SNAIR segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.
This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Boeing Company, The
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Computer Science Corporation
- Dell EMC
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Kaspersky Lab
- L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc.
- Leonardo SpA
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Nexusguard Limited.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
- Raytheon Company
- SAP SE
- Symantec Corporation
- Thales Group
- Trend Micro, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Adoption Rises with Increasing Penetration of Internet
- US Leads the Market
- Cyber Terrorism Incidents on an Incline
- Data Breaches on the Rise
- Threat to Capital Markets
- Major Cyber Incidents
- India to Strengthen Cyber Warfare Capabilities
- Emerging Threat of Cyberterrorism in Australia
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Cyberterrorism Defined
- Types of Cyber-terror Capability
- Controversies Surrounding Cyberterrorism
- Concerns
- Various Motivations of Cyber Threat Actors
- Cyberterrorism and Security Measures
- Stages of Defense
- Prevention
- Incident Management
- Consequence Management
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Counter Cyber Terrorism Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technology at the Forefront in Modern Cyberterrorism
- Problems and Obstacles Associated while Addressing Cybersecurity
- Cyber Smart Policies and Solutions
- Cybersecurity Legislation in the US
- Challenges of Cyber Security
- Multi-Jurisdictional Crime to be Tackled Globally
- The United Nations
- Interpol
- Council of Europe Convention on Cyber Crime
- Council of EUROPE
- International Multilateral Partnership against Cyber Terrorism (IMPACT)
- Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)
- Asia-Pacic Economic Cooperation (APEC)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sc4ipk
