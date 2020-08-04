Global Outlook for the Counter Cyber Terrorism Market to 2027 - Firewall Sector Forecast to Record a 3.7% CAGR and Reach US$17.3 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Counter Cyber Terrorism - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Counter Cyber Terrorism estimated at US$30 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Firewall, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$17.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Web Mining and Intelligence segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Counter Cyber Terrorism market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



In the global CT-SNAIR segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.



This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Boeing Company, The

Booz Allen Hamilton

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Computer Science Corporation

Dell EMC

General Dynamics Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Kaspersky Lab

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Leidos Holdings, Inc.

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Nexusguard Limited.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Raytheon Company

SAP SE

Symantec Corporation

Thales Group

Trend Micro, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Adoption Rises with Increasing Penetration of Internet

US Leads the Market

Cyber Terrorism Incidents on an Incline

Data Breaches on the Rise

Threat to Capital Markets

Major Cyber Incidents

India to Strengthen Cyber Warfare Capabilities

to Strengthen Cyber Warfare Capabilities Emerging Threat of Cyberterrorism in Australia

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cyberterrorism Defined

Types of Cyber-terror Capability

Controversies Surrounding Cyberterrorism

Concerns

Various Motivations of Cyber Threat Actors

Cyberterrorism and Security Measures

Stages of Defense

Prevention

Incident Management

Consequence Management

Global Competitor Market Shares

Counter Cyber Terrorism Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Technology at the Forefront in Modern Cyberterrorism

Problems and Obstacles Associated while Addressing Cybersecurity

Cyber Smart Policies and Solutions

Cybersecurity Legislation in the US

Challenges of Cyber Security

Multi-Jurisdictional Crime to be Tackled Globally

The United Nations

Interpol

Council of Europe Convention on Cyber Crime

Council of EUROPE

International Multilateral Partnership against Cyber Terrorism (IMPACT)

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Asia-Pacic Economic Cooperation (APEC)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



