Global Outlook for the Nanomedicine Market 2021-2026: Extensive R&D and Technological Advancements Driving Market Growth

The global nanomedicine market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Nanomedicine refers to specialized multi-functional drugs with programmable properties used for the treatment of diseases and repairing tissues at a molecular level.

It involves the use of nanoparticles, nanotubes and nanodevices, such as imaging agents, nanorobots, biochips and polymer therapeutics, for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of a disorder and analyzing the underlying pathophysiology. The nanoparticles include metal and metal oxides, liposomes and inorganic particles, which are used for transporting the drugs and targeting difficult to reach areas in the body.

As a result, nanomedicine finds extensive applications for drug delivery, diagnostic imaging, vaccines, regenerative medicines and implants.



Nanomedicine Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Nanomedicine is highly beneficial in the treatment of oncological, neurological, urological, infectious, ophthalmological, orthopedic, immunological and cardiovascular diseases.

Moreover, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, there has been a significant increase in the demand for nanomedicines to produce vaccines and nanocarrier systems with enhanced efficacies. In line with this, shifting preference for personalized medicines is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, various technological advancements in the nanoscale technologies for improved diagnostic procedures are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are using nanorobotic systems and other novel solutions for the effective administration of nanomedicines. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global nanomedicine market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, nanomolecule type, product and application.



Breakup by Nanomolecule Type:

Nanoparticles

Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles

Liposomes

Polymers and Polymer Drug Conjugates

Hydrogel Nanoparticles

Dendrimers

Inorganic Nanoparticles

Nanoshells

Nanotubes

Nanodevices

Breakup by Product:

Therapeutics

Regenerative Medicine

In-Vitro diagnostics

In-Vivo diagnostics

Vaccines

Breakup by Application:

Clinical Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Clinical Cardiology

Orthopedics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Abbott Laboratories

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

General Electric Company

Luminex Corporation

Merck & Co. Inc.

Nanobiotix

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Starpharma Holdings Limited.

