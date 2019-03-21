Global Outlook on Smart Grids, 2019 to 2023: Emerging Markets -- 269 Million Smart Meters Deployed in Emerging Market Countries During 2019-2023

DUBLIN, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Markets Smart Grid: Outlook 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emerging Markets Smart Grid: Outlook 2019 is the eighth edition of the author's annual study looking at smart grid opportunities in developing countries.

Since the first edition, smart grid plans, regulations, and deployments have progressed from nascent pilots to large-scale rollouts. Over the next decade, almost all emerging market countries will see significant smart grid infrastructure investment. But right now, there are extensive near-term opportunities to take note of and quantify over the upcoming five-year period. This study highlights the 50 emerging market countries that will see the most investment in the near term.

The focus on emerging markets is increasingly relevant. After some delays, most major deployments are already awarded and in many cases already underway in developed countries in North America, Western Europe, and East Asia. These markets represent more than three-quarters of the current installed base of smart meters. As these projects wrap up, vendors will shift their focus to opportunities opening up in countries across emerging market regions. Smart grid infrastructure in emerging markets is quickly transitioning from a potential future opportunity to concrete near-term awards.

Smart grid infrastructure projects in emerging markets are not without risk. Several previously forecast rollouts have failed to materialize, and recent tenders have been rescinded. But market conditions have increasingly improved every year - at the start of 2019, there are more tenders and more smart meter regulatory targets than in any previous year. Meanwhile, non-technical loss rates remain high, GDP and electricity consumption rates continue to grow, and per-endpoint AMI prices have begun to steadily decline. As a result, the conditions are now in place for these 50 countries to invest over $60 billion in smart grid infrastructure over the next five years.

Key Questions Answered

Which 50 emerging market countries will deploy the most AMI meters over the next five years?

Which countries have hit project obstacles and which have reached key milestones?

Which were the most active countries in developing smart grid-related policies and which ones took a step back?

What is the forecast market for AMI, distribution automation, wide area measurement, home energy management, and IT in each emerging market region over the next five years?

Key Topics Covered



i. Executive Summary



1. Overview



2. Emerging markets smart grid indicators



3. Emerging markets smart grid market forecast



4. Country dashboards



5. Appendix

5.1 Methodology

5.2 Smart grid overview

5.3 Global smart grid activity

5.4 List of companies and acronyms



List of Figures, Boxes, and Tables

Figure 1.1: All-in per-endpoint costs per region

Table 1.1: Recent regulatory developments

Figure 1.2: Electricity tariff reform

Figure 1.3: Notable AMI deployments and announcements in

Table 1.2: Notable smart meter targets in emerging markets

Figure 1.4: Cause given by World Bank for cancellation of Uzbekistan project

Figure 1.5: Countries that have moved on to large-scale deployments

Table 1.3: Notable delays and obstacles in planned deployments

Figure 1.6: Leading emerging market smart grid markets

Table 1.4: Countries with significant existing AMI deployments

Table 1.5: Countries with near-term AMI tenders and/or plans

Table 1.6: Countries with longer-term AMI plans

Figure 1.7: Cumulative AMI deployments (units, 2019 - 2023)

Figure 1.8: 2019 AMI annual forecast (units)

Figure 2.1: Smart grid regulatory country index

Figure 2.2: Smart grid potential benefit country index

Figure 2.3: Emerging markets smart meter potential

Figure 2.4: T&D losses by % and dollars lost

Figure 2.5: Electricity consumption per capita

Figure 2.6: Average residential electricity tariff

Figure 2.7: Average GDP growth (2019 - 2023)

Figure 3.1: Emerging markets smart grid forecast by region

Table 3.1: Emerging markets smart grid forecast data by region

Figure 3.2: Emerging markets smart grid forecast by segment

Table 3.2: Emerging markets smart grid forecast data by segment

Figure 3.3: Emerging markets AMI forecast by region (cumulative)

Table 3.3: Emerging markets cumulative AMI forecast data by region

Figure 3.4: Emerging markets AMI forecast by region (annual)

Table 3.4: Emerging markets annual AMI forecast data by region

Figure 3.5: Regional residential electricity meter market size in 2019

Figure 3.6: Regional residential electricity meter market size in 2023

Figure 3.7: Global AMI forecast comparison

Figure 3.8: Global smart grid forecast comparison

Figure 4.1: Countries with in-depth smart grid dashboards

Figure 5.1: Smart grid value chain

Figure 5.2: Global smart grid activity

Table 5.1: Global smart grid drivers and activity 105

