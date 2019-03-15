Global Outlook on the Narcolepsy Market by Type, Product, Distribution Channel and Geography (2019-2027)

DUBLIN, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Narcolepsy Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Distribution Channel and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global narcolepsy market is expected to reach US$ 4,537.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,026.8 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the narcolepsy market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of sleep related neurological disorders, emerging local pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and increasing awareness regarding neurological disorders. However, side effects and risks associated with the narcolepsy medications and delayed diagnosis and misdiagnosis of the disease are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.

On the other hand, robust pipeline of drugs intended for the treatment of narcolepsy is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global narcolepsy market in the coming years. The range of sleep disorders that are treated by neurologists is wide and includes conditions such as insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and narcolepsy. These disorders cause disruptions in the normal sleep-wake mechanisms causing endogenous abnormalities. Neurological sleep related disorders is an emerging problem as the population is ageing at a rapid rate.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 40 million Americans suffer from neurological diseases in the US, whereas additional 20 million people experience occasional sleeping problems. Sleep attacks are not limited to periods of dull or low engagement activities, but can happen during school or work hours, in the middle of a conversation, while eating, while exercising or playing sports, or even while driving. The increasing prevalence of neurological sleep disorders and narcolepsy is likely to foster the growth of market in the coming years.

In 2018, the narcolepsy with cataplexy segment held a largest market share of 65.1% of the narcolepsy market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its significant prevalence among patients suffering with narcolepsy. Episodes of cataplexy are reported to be encountered among 55-60% of patients suffering with narcolepsy. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to also witness the fastest growth rate of 9.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the increasing demand for drugs to treat the disease.

Global narcolepsy market, based on product was segmented into sodium oxybate, CNS stimulants and antidepressants. Sodium oxybate segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Sodium oxybate is the one of the primary medication recommended by specialists to patients suffering with narcolepsy. The high cost of the branded counterparts, availability of reimbursement with certain regions as well as approval of the drug in majority of the top markets is likely to contribute to the growth and dominance of the segment. Sodium is oxybate is also expected to exhibit highest growth witnessing a robust CAGR over the forecast years.

Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Narcolepsy Market - by Type

1.3.2 Global Narcolepsy Market - by Product

1.3.3 Global Narcolepsy Market - by Distribution Channel

1.3.4 Global Narcolepsy Market - by Geography

2. Global Narcolepsy Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1.1 Coverage

3.1.2 Secondary Research

3.1.3 Primary Research

4. Global Narcolepsy Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America - Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific- Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa- Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - Pest Analysis

5. Global Narcolepsy Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Sleep Related Neurological Disorders

5.1.2 Emerging Local Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.1.3 Increasing Awareness Regarding Neurological Disorders

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Side Effects and Risks Associated With Narcolepsy Medications

5.2.2 Delayed Diagnosis Or Misdiagnosis of Narcolepsy

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Robust Pipeline Drugs For Narcolepsy

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 New Treatments For Narcolepsy

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Narcolepsy Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Narcolepsy Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.2 Global Narcolepsy Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Performance of Key Players

6.3.1 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

6.3.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

6.4 Brand Analaysis

6.4.1 Marketed Drugs:

6.4.2 Provigil

6.4.2.1 Overview:

6.4.2.2 Drug Description:

6.4.2.3 Advantages & Disadvantages:

6.4.3 Xyrem

6.4.3.1 Overview:

6.4.3.2 Drug Description:

6.4.3.3 Advantages & Disadvantages:

6.4.4 Nuvigil

6.4.4.1 Overview:

6.4.4.2 Drug Description:

6.4.4.3 Advantages & Disadvantages:

6.5 Pipeline Analysis

7. Narcolepsy Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Type Market Revenue and Forecasts Analysis (US$ Mn)

7.3 Narcolepsy With Cataplexy Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Narcolepsy With Cataplexy Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Narcolepsy Without Cataplexy Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Narcolepsy Without Cataplexy Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Secondary Narcolepsy Market

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Secondary Narcolepsy Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8. Narcolepsy Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Product

8.1 Overview

8.2 Product Market Revenue and Forecasts Analysis (US$ Mn)

8.3 Central Nervous System Stimulants Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Central Nervous System Stimulants Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Sodium Oxybate Market

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Sodium Oxybate Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Antidepressants Market

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Antidepressants Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9. Narcolepsy Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Distribution Channel Market Revenue and Forecasts Analysis (US$ Mn)

9.3 Hospital Pharmacies Market

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Retail Pharmacies Market

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Retail Pharmacies Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

10. Narcolepsy Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America Narcolepsy Market

10.2 Europe Narcolepsy Market

10.3 Asia Pacific Narcolepsy Market

10.4 Middle East & Africa Narcolepsy Market

10.5 South and Central America Narcolepsy Market

11. Narcolepsy Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Comparative Company Analysis

11.3 Growth Strategies In the Narcolepsy Market, 2015-2018

11.4 Organic Growth Strategies

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Expansions

11.4.3 Product Launches

11.4.4 Other Organic Growth Strategies

11.5 Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Agreements

11.5.3 Acquisitions

11.5.4 Other Inorganic Growth Strategies

12. Narcolepsy Market -Key Company Profiles

12.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Financial Overview

12.1.4 Product Portfolio

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

12.3 Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

12.4 Graymark Healthcare, Inc.

12.5 Novartis Ag

12.6 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

12.7 Mylan N.V.

12.8 Bioprojet

12.9 Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

12.10 Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

