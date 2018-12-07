Global Outlook on the Xylenes Market to 2023 - Applications for Benzene Has Been Growing With the Impressive Rate of About 29.88% Per Year

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a recently conducted research about the global xylenes market, as an overall, it is projected to reach approximately 63,587 thousand tons by the end of 2023, increasing at a CAGR of around 4% per year in the period 2017-2023.

The report focuses on both product and regional breakdown, offering a larger perspective on the market dynamics. Although mixed xylenes are predominantly used as a source for individual isomer isolation, the analysis considers the application of acetone across various industries.

In particular, the largest share of xylenes consumption is for the production of para-xylene, which accounted for around 86% of the total in volume terms. Meanwhile, the chemical's application for benzene has been growing with the impressive rate of about 29.88% per year.

Regionally, the largest global xylenes market was North East Asia, which accounted for about 60% of the total in volume terms. In comparison, Africa was the smallest global xylenes market during the analyzed period and is expected to remain such in the medium term.

In recent years, the growing considerations over the sustainability in combination with the enforced governmental and environmental regulations have prompted the development of the bio-based chemicals and materials. In fact, the extensive use of bio-based plastics is one of the leading trends on the market. As a result, the bio-based paraxylene is gaining popularity on the global market. Another important trend is linked with the demand-supply gap in the paraxylene market.

Over the past few years, the gap broadened due to the increasing application of paraxylene in various other applications such as PET bottles. At the same time, however, because of the complicated manufacturing process associated with paraxylene, the production was tight with a limited number of manufacturers.

Another major trend for the last several years is connected with the substantial investments in mixed xylenes capacity, primarily for use in paraxylene. What is more, the investments have been located mainly in regions with a high concentration of polyester capacity, such as Northeast Asia. Due to the large new capacity reserves of both mixed xylenes and paraxylene in Asia, the US xylenes market has observed a major shift in the country's position in global trade flows.

One of the distinct trends for the European market is the benefit from a prolonged golden age for naphtha crackers amid low oil prices. The vigorous downstream demand for derivatives such as terephthalic acid, phthalate anhydride, solvents and others led to strong xylene margins sustained throughout 2017.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Characteristics of Xylenes

4. State of the Global Demographics and Economy

5. Overview and Analysis of the Global Xylenes Market

6. Overview and Analysis of the Global Production of Xylenes

7. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Xylenes

8. Overview and Analysis of the Global Imports of Xylenes

9. Overview and Analysis of the Global Exports of Xylenes

10. Balance Between Supply and Demand on the Global Xylenes Market

