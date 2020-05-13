Global Ovarian Cancer Market Assessment 2019-2029 - Roche Will Continue to Dominate as the Single Largest Player with Approx. 31% of Total Market Revenue in 2029

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ovarian Cancer: Market Forecast Report 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the 10-year forecast period for Ovarian Cancer (OC) from 2019 to 2029, we expect:

A total market growth from $1.1billion to $2.8billion

to A major shift in treatment paradigms with the adoption of a diverse range of targeted therapies in a category where the broad standard of care for most patients has been platinum-based regimens.

Rapid adoption of PARPi and PD-1/PD-L1 targeting regimens and the emergence of first in class therapies (e.g. P53 activator APR-246, GAS-6i, tisotumab vedotin, oncolytic virus ONCOS-102 and cancer vaccine-DPX-Survivac).

Targeted therapies will drive longer treatment duration to deliver better treatment outcomes (evidenced in clinical trial results), offer better value and command premium pricing.

Roche will continue to dominate the market as the single largest player with approx. 31% of total market revenue in 2029 (down from 48% in 2019). Tecentriq (atezolizumab, PD-L1) gaining approval in OC in 2021 will offset some of the impact from loss of market protection on Avastin (bevacizumab) in 2019.

Generics to increase in total market revenue share from 18% to 25% by 2029 (driven by loss of exclusivity events).

Approximately 30% of the remaining market revenue will be generated by current OC drug manufacturers AstraZeneca, Tesaro and Clovis Pharmaceuticals, with the remaining share being generated by new market entrants such as Merck, Genmab and Aprea Therapeutics.

Key Topics Covered



Forecast Overview



Disease Overview

Introduction

Classification of Ovarian Cancer

Histopathology and Therapy-Specific Disease Classification

Risk Factors & Prevention

Diagnosis of the Disease

Patient & Clinical Management Guidelines (ESMO)

Patient & Clinical Management Flow developed for the forecast using NCCN and ESMO guidelines

Treatment Landscape - Overview

Molecules used in Ovarian Cancer Therapy

Regimens in Ovarian Cancer Therapy

Share of Patients Initiating Treatment per Line of Therapy

Market Forecast

Total Market Forecast

Market Forecast Revenue by Line of Therapy

Revenue Forecast by Patient Segments (BRCA vs Wild Type)

Patient Share Initiating Regimen per Line of Therapy

Adjuvant



First Line Metastatic



Second Line Platinum Sensitive



Second Line Platinum-Resistant



Maintenance Lines

Drug Class Market Positioning

Drug Class Market Shares by Lines of Therapy

Manufacturer Market Positioning

Forecast Data



Forecast Commentary

Market Events

New Product Launches

Important New Product Launches

Loss of Market Protection

Appendix

List of Molecules used in Ovarian Cancer

Dynamic Patient Flow Methodology for Forecast



New Product Assumptions Methodology



Companies Mentioned



AstraZeneca

Roche

Tesaro

