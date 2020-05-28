Global Over-the-counter Drugs market is Expected to Reach $237.66 Billion by 2027 - Latest Market Research Report by Stratistics MRC

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Over-the-counter Drugs market is accounted for $125.00 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $237.66 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Over-the-counter Drugs Market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Emami Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Dabur India Limited, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited, Cipla Inc, Company, Alkem Laboratories Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, and Pfizer.

While the factors like the inclination of pharmaceutical companies toward OTC drugs from RX drugs and favorable regulatory framework are the factors fueling the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness in the rural area is restraining the market growth.

Over-the-counter drugs, also known as non-prescription drugs, refer to medicines that can be bought without a prescription. These drugs are safe and effective when a consumer follows the directions on the label or as provided by a physician. Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are primarily used to treat conditions that do not require direct consultation of a doctor. OTC drugs are safe and well-tolerated. These provide affordable treatment and also help to decrease the workload of physicians. The OTC drugs help to build a diverse product portfolio for the health care business of pharmaceutical companies also it helps to extend product range for consumer brands of consumer goods companies.

Based on type, weight loss/dietary products segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to the rising awareness of the general population about health and rise in the consumption of junk food, which is leading to the rise in lifestyle-related diseases.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a huge demand owing to the leading trend among pharmaceutical companies to switch from Rx to OTC drugs.

Mode of Intake Covered:

Topical

Oral

Parenteral

Types Covered:

Analgesics

Weight Loss/Dietary Products

Gastrointestinal Products

Cold, Cough and Flu Products

Mineral and Vitamin Supplements

Skin Products

Ophthalmic Products

Sleeping Aids

Dermatology Products

End Users Covered:

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

