Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global oxidative stress assay market reached a value of US$ 836 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Oxidative stress is a health condition wherein excessive production of oxygen-derived free radicals within a cell or organism overwhelms the intrinsic antioxidant defenses. It causes oxidative damage to proteins, lipids and nucleic acids, which can further lead to the development of cancer, asthma, ischemia, diabetes, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. It is assessed using a number of assays that help healthcare researchers gain a better understanding of the mechanisms and responses of the condition.



Free radicals can be produced due to biological factors, unhealthy dietary habits and air pollution. This, in confluence with the rising number of individuals who smoke and consume alcohol, is escalating the risk of developing oxidative stress, which, in turn, is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the development of various pathologic conditions and acceleration of the aging process on account of oxidative stress is also bolstering the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing investments in the research and development (R&D) activities and technological advancements, such as high-content screening for drug discovery, are acting as other major factors stimulating the market growth. Moreover, oxidative stress is also being considered as a major factor contributing to the severity of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It is also being evaluated as a probable cause of multi-organ failure among patients. The ongoing studies on the interrelation between the disease and oxidative stress are expected to positively influence the market growth.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abcam PLC, AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd., Biovision Inc. (Boai NKY Medical Holdings Ltd.), Cell Biolabs Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., ImmunoChemistry Technologies LLC, Merck KGaA, Oxford Biomedical Research, Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



