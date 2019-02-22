Global Oxo-Alcohol Market Report 2019 Featuring Sinopec, Oxea Group, LG Group, BASF, Eastman Chemical, Formosa Plastic, CNPC & Sasol

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oxo-Alcohol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oxo alcohol market has grown at a CAGR of around 2.6% during 2011-2018.

Currently, the oxo alcohol market is growing at a healthy pace. Several factors such as industrialisation, growing manufacturing sector along with the development of the chemical and polymer industry are influencing the global demand for oxo alcohols. The report further provides a comprehensive insight into the industry including its market break-up by region, market breakup by end-uses, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an insight into the manufacturing process of oxo alcohols covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, detailed process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc.

The report has covered three important oxo alcohols in terms of market size which include 2- Ethylhexanol, n-Butanol and iso-Butanol. Further, the market for the above mentioned oxo alcohols have also been individually analysed in this report. Currently, n-Butanol represents the largest segment accounting for the majority of the total global oxo alcohols production followed by 2- Ethylhexanol and iso-Butanol.

On the basis of end-use, plasticizers currently represent the biggest segment for 2-Ethylhexanols accounting for the majority of the total global consumption. Plasticizers are followed by 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate and others. For the n-Butanol segment, chemical applications represent the biggest end-use accounting for the majority of the total global consumption. Chemical applications are followed by solvent and other applications. Furthermore, solvent applications represent the biggest end-use for iso-Butanol accounting for nearly half of the global consumption. Solvent applications are followed by iso-Butyl Acetate, Lube Oil additives and others.



The report has also segmented the oxo alcohols market according to its key regions and finds that Asia currently represents the largest producer of 2-Ethylhexanol accounting for more than half of the total global production capacity. Asia is followed by North America and Western Europe. Asia is also the biggest producer of n-Butanol accounting for nearly 40% of the total global production capacity. Based on the analysis of the global export data, Germany represents the largest exporter of 2-Ethylhexanol followed by the United States of America, Indonesia, Poland, Japan and Singapore. On the other hand, Belgium represents the largest exporter of n-Butanol followed by Taipei Chinese, South Africa, the United States of America, Germany and Malaysia.



The report has also covered the key players operating in the global oxo alcohol market. The market remains highly competitive due to the existence of big players in the business. The high competition also acts as one of the major constraints for the new entrants and local manufacturers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Oxo-Alcohols Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.2 Manufacturing

5.8.3 Distribution

5.8.4 Exports

5.8.5 End-Use

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Key Success and Risk Factors

5.11 Trade Data

5.11.1 Imports by Major Countries

5.11.2 Exports by Major Countries



6 Market Breakup by Region



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 2-Ethylhexanol

7.1.1 Market Performance

7.1.2 Market Breakup by Application

7.1.3 Market Breakup by Region

7.1.4 Price Trends

7.1.5 Key Manufacturers and Capacities

7.1.6 Market Forecast

7.2 n-Butanol

7.2.1 Market Performance

7.2.2 Market Breakup by Application

7.2.3 Market Breakup by Region

7.2.4 Price Trends

7.2.5 Key Manufacturers and Capacities

7.2.6 Market Forecast

7.3 iso-Butanol

7.3.1 Market Performance

7.3.2 Market Breakup by Application

7.3.3 Market Breakup by Region

7.3.4 Price Trends

7.3.5 Key Manufacturers and Capacities

7.3.6 Market Forecast



8 Oxo-Alcohol Manufacturing Process

8.1 Product Overview

8.2 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Chemical Reactions Involved

8.4 Raw Material Requirements

8.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates



9 Oxo-Alcohol Feedstock Analysis

9.1 Feedstock Market Trends

9.1.1 Propylene

9.1.2 Natural Gas

9.2 Market Breakup by Region

9.2.1 Propylene

9.2.2 Natural Gas

9.3 Price Trends

9.3.1 Propylene

9.3.2 Natural Gas

9.4 Key Feedstock Suppliers

9.4.1 Propylene

9.4.2 Natural Gas



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Key Player Profiles

10.3.1 Sinopec

10.3.2 Oxea Group

10.3.3 LG Group

10.3.4 BASF

10.3.5 Eastman Chemical Company

10.3.6 Formosa Plastic Group

10.3.7 CNPC

10.3.8 Sasol Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dqw5tw/global?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

