Global Oxygenated Solvents Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxygenated Solvents market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Alcohols, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.8 Billion by the year 2025, Alcohols will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799296/?utm_source=PRN While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$566.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Alcohols will reach a market size of US$575.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arkema Group (France); BASF SE (Germany); Celanese Corporation (USA); China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC) (China); DowDuPont, Inc. (USA); Eastman Chemical Company (USA); ExxonMobil Chemical Company (USA); Huntsman Corporation (USA); Jilin Xingyun Chemical Co., Ltd. (China); LG Chem (South Korea); LyondellBasell Industries NV (The Netherlands); Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan); Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan); Monument Chemical Inc. (USA); Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan); Oxea GmbH (Germany); Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) (Malaysia); Reliance Industries Ltd. (India); Royal Dutch Shell PLC (The Netherlands); Sasol SA (South Africa); Solvay SA (Belgium); Vertec Biosolvents, Inc. (USA)

Download the full report:

https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799296/?utm_source=PRN

OXYGENATED SOLVENTS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Organic Solvents: Robust Use Case in Paints, Adhesive,Coloring, Cleaning, Pharmaceutical & Personal Care ProductsOxygenated Solvents: Widely Used Form of Organic SolventsUptrend in Industrial Solvents Sector Creates ConduciveEnvironmentBio-Based Solvents to Drive Future GrowthGlobal Competitor Market SharesOxygenated Solvents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide(in %): 2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentAlcohols (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for2019 & 2025Esters (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025Bio & Green Solvents (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):2019 & 2025Ketones (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025Glycols (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for2019 & 2025Glycol Ethers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Alcohols: The Largest Product VerticalEthanol: Least Toxic and Most Widely Used Alcohol SolventMEK Consumption Volumes Remain RobustGrowth Levers Intact for Glycol EthersGains for Dimethyl Esters to ContinuePaints & Coatings: Most Established Application Segment forOxygenated SolventsOxygenated Solvents Play Critical Role in Manufacturing andAdministering of PharmaceuticalsSolvents: Resolving the Toughest Challenges in Industrial CleaningHousehold Cleaning Made Easier with Oxygenated SolventsSolvents Gain Traction in Agrochemicals and Oil & FlavorExtractionExpanding Use Case in Personal Care ProductsNew Research Seeks to Prove Solvent?s Role in Skin ImprovementTightening Regulatory Scenario Amid Growing Concerns Over ToxicImpactHousehold Solvents Identified as Potentially Hazardous WasteRising Concerns Over VOCs in Solvent-based CoatingsCanada Acknowledges Three Ketone Solvents as HarmfulPRODUCT OVERVIEWSolvents: Introduction, Types, Uses and BenefitsOxygenated Solvents: Introduction and Types

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Oxygenated Solvents Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Oxygenated Solvents Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Paints & Coatings (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 5: Paints & Coatings (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 6: Paints & Coatings (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 9: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Personal Care (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 11: Personal Care (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 12: Personal Care (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Cleaners (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 14: Cleaners (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 15: Cleaners (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Lubricants (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 17: Lubricants (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017 Table 18: Lubricants (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 22: Crop Protection (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 23: Crop Protection (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 24: Crop Protection (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: Alcohols (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: Alcohols (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 27: Alcohols (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 28: Esters (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 29: Esters (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 30: Esters (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 31: Glycols (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: Glycols (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 33: Glycols (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 34: Ketones (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 35: Ketones (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 36: Ketones (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 37: Bio & Green Solvents (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 38: Bio & Green Solvents (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 39: Bio & Green Solvents (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 40: Glycol Ethers (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 41: Glycol Ethers (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 42: Glycol Ethers (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures US Oxygenated Solvents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Alcohols (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025 Esters (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025 Bio & Green Solvents (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025 Ketones (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025 Glycols (Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025 Glycol Ethers (Type) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025 Table 43: United States Oxygenated Solvents Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 44: Oxygenated Solvents Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 45: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 46: United States Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 47: Oxygenated Solvents Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 48: United States Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 49: Canadian Oxygenated Solvents Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 50: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 51: Canadian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 52: Canadian Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 53: Canadian Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 54: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 JAPAN Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oxygenated Solvents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 56: Japanese Oxygenated Solvents Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 57: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 58: Japanese Market for Oxygenated Solvents: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period 2018-2025 Table 59: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 60: Japanese Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 61: Chinese Demand for Oxygenated Solvents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 62: Oxygenated Solvents Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 63: Chinese Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 64: Chinese Oxygenated Solvents Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 65: Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 66: Chinese Oxygenated Solvents Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures European Oxygenated Solvents Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Alcohols (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025 Esters (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025 Bio & Green Solvents (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis ( in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025 Ketones (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Glycols (Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025 Glycol Ethers (Type) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025 Table 67: European Oxygenated Solvents Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 68: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 69: European Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 70: European Oxygenated Solvents Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 71: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 72: European Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 73: European Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 74: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 75: European Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 76: Oxygenated Solvents Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 77: French Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 78: French Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 79: Oxygenated Solvents Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 80: French Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 81: French Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 GERMANY Table 82: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 83: German Oxygenated Solvents Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 84: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 85: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 86: German Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 87: German Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 88: Italian Demand for Oxygenated Solvents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 89: Oxygenated Solvents Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 90: Italian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 91: Italian Oxygenated Solvents Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 92: Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 93: Italian Oxygenated Solvents Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oxygenated Solvents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 95: United Kingdom Oxygenated Solvents Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 96: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Oxygenated Solvents: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period 2018-2025 Table 98: Oxygenated Solvents Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 99: United Kingdom Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 100: Spanish Oxygenated Solvents Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 101: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 102: Spanish Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 103: Spanish Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 104: Spanish Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 105: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 RUSSIA Table 106: Russian Oxygenated Solvents Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 107: Oxygenated Solvents Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 108: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 109: Russian Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 110: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 111: Russian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 112: Rest of Europe Oxygenated Solvents Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 113: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 114: Rest of Europe Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 115: Rest of Europe Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 116: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 117: Rest of Europe Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 118: Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 119: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 120: Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 121: Oxygenated Solvents Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 122: Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 123: Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 124: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 125: Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 126: Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 127: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 128: Australian Oxygenated Solvents Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 129: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 130: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 131: Australian Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 132: Australian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 133: Indian Oxygenated Solvents Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 134: Oxygenated Solvents Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 135: Indian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 136: Indian Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 137: Indian Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 138: Oxygenated Solvents Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 139: Oxygenated Solvents Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 140: South Korean Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 141: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 142: Oxygenated Solvents Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 143: South Korean Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 144: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oxygenated Solvents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 147: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oxygenated Solvents: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period 2018-2025 Table 149: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 150: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 151: Latin American Oxygenated Solvents Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 Table 152: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 153: Latin American Oxygenated Solvents Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 154: Latin American Demand for Oxygenated Solvents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 155: Oxygenated Solvents Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 156: Latin American Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 157: Latin American Oxygenated Solvents Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 158: Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 159: Latin American Oxygenated Solvents Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 ARGENTINA Table 160: Argentinean Oxygenated Solvents Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 161: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 162: Argentinean Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 163: Argentinean Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 164: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 165: Argentinean Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 166: Oxygenated Solvents Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 167: Brazilian Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 168: Brazilian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 169: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 170: Brazilian Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 171: Brazilian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MEXICO Table 172: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 173: Mexican Oxygenated Solvents Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 174: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 175: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 176: Mexican Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 177: Mexican Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 178: Rest of Latin America Oxygenated Solvents Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 179: Oxygenated Solvents Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 180: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 181: Rest of Latin America Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 182: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 183: Rest of Latin America Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 184: The Middle East Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 185: Oxygenated Solvents Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 186: The Middle East Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 187: The Middle East Oxygenated Solvents Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 188: Oxygenated Solvents Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 189: The Middle East Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 190: The Middle East Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 191: The Middle East Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 192: Oxygenated Solvents Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 IRAN Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oxygenated Solvents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 194: Iranian Oxygenated Solvents Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 195: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 196: Iranian Market for Oxygenated Solvents: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period 2018-2025 Table 197: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 198: Iranian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 199: Israeli Oxygenated Solvents Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 200: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 201: Israeli Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 202: Israeli Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 203: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 204: Israeli Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Oxygenated Solvents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 206: Oxygenated Solvents Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 207: Saudi Arabian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 208: Saudi Arabian Oxygenated Solvents Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 209: Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 210: Saudi Arabian Oxygenated Solvents Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 211: Oxygenated Solvents Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 212: United Arab Emirates Oxygenated Solvents Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 213: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 214: Oxygenated Solvents Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 215: United Arab Emirates Oxygenated Solvents Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 216: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 217: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 218: Rest of Middle East Oxygenated Solvents Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 219: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 220: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 221: Rest of Middle East OxygenatedDownload the full report:

https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799296/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

