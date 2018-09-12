Global Ozone Generators Market 2018-2023 with OION Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Daikin Industries Dominating

The "Ozone Generators Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ozone generator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% to reach US$302.729 million in 2023 from US$228.21 million in 2017.

The increasing focus on reducing the emission is significantly driving the ozone generator market growth. Furthermore, the growing industry verticals are further increasing the market potential of these solutions during the forecast period. However, the perceived negative health effect of using ozone is negatively impacting the growth of the market.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are OION Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Daikin Industries, Ltd among others.

Segmentation:

The ozone generator market has been analyzed through the following segments:

By Generator Type

  • Ultraviolet
  • Corona Discharge
  • Cold Plasma
  • Electrolytic

By Application

  • Water Treatment
  • Air Purification

By Industry Vertical

  • Construction
  • Food & Beverage
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Textile
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Ozone Generator Market By Generator Type



6. Ozone Generator Market By Application



7. Ozone Generator Market By Industry Vertical



8. Ozone Generator Market By Geography



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles

  • Oion Technologies
  • Forever Zone Generator
  • A2Z Zone Inc.
  • DEL
  • Ozone Clean Air
  • Jenesco, Inc.
  • Enaly
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Daikin Industries, Ltd

