Global Packaged Food Market Study 2018-2027 with Company Profile Data for 10 Key Players

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaged Food - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Packaged Food market accounted for $2.77 trillion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.89 trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing number of quick service restaurants, rising number of working women, and rapid urbanization. However, stringent regulation with respect to food packaging is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By product, breakfast cereals segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as breakfast is the most important meal of the day and there is widespread emphasis of consumers on it. On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the consumers in these countries are commonly purchasing packaged ready-to-eat food items instead of conventional meals.



Some of the key players in Packaged Food Market include Kraft Foods Group Inc, Nestle S.A, General Mills, Tyson Foods, ConAgra Foods Inc, Maple Leaf Foods Inc, JBS S.A, Kelloggs, Smithfield Foods Inc, and Hormel Foods Corporation.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Packaged Food Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Breakfast Cereals

5.3 Ready Meals

5.4 Ice Creams

5.5 Chocolate Confectionary

5.6 Sauces, Dressings & Condiments

5.7 Ingredients and Extracts

5.8 Non-Alcoholic Drinks

5.9 Instant Noodles

5.10 Potato Chips

5.11 Baby Food

5.12 Baked Foods

5.13 Biscuits

5.14 Soups

5.15 Oil & Fats

5.16 Cheese

5.17 Pasta

5.18 Yogurt

5.19 Nuts



6 Global Packaged Food Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Convenience Stores

6.3 E-commerce

6.4 Supermarket/Hypermarket

6.5 Retail Stores



7 Global Packaged Food Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hotels & Restaurants

7.3 Natural Emergency Situations

7.4 Defence and Navy

7.5 Hospitals



8 Global Packaged Food Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Kraft Foods Group Inc.

10.2 Nestle S.A.

10.3 General Mills

10.4 Tyson Foods

10.5 ConAgra Foods Inc.

10.6 Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

10.7 JBS S.A.

10.8 Kellogg's

10.9 Smithfield Foods Inc.

10.10 Hormel Foods Corporation



