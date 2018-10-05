Global Packaging Coating Additives Market 2018-2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Packaging Coating Additives Market by Function (Slip, Anti-Static, Anti-fog, Anti-block, etc.), Formulation (Water-based, Solvent-based, Powder-based), Application (Food, Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The packaging coating additives market is projected to grow from USD 688.4 million in 2018 to USD 874.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2023. Increasing demand for packaged foods is driving the growth of the packaging coating additives market.

The packaging coating additives market, by function is segmented into slip, antistatic, anti-fog, anti-block, and antimicrobial. Antimicrobial additives are used to prevent the growth of infection and fever-causing microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, algae, mildew, and other parasites. Antimicrobial additives possess characteristics such as water repellency, solubility, and pH stability. They offer improved mechanical properties and high dimensional and chemical stability. The demand for antimicrobial additives is primarily triggered by the growing consumer awareness about health-related infections and the rapid urbanization and growing population in the Asia Pacific region.



By application, the packaging coating additives market is segmented into, food packaging, industrial packaging, healthcare packaging, consumer packaging, and others. Industrial packaging materials such as plastics and paper are likely to sustain damage during distribution and logistics due to dust, fog, static energy, friction, and temperature change. Therefore, packaging materials are coated with additives to protect the package from damages. These additives serve anti-fog, antistatic, slip, and anti-block functions in industrial packaging. The consumer goods industry uses coating additives for packaging of luxury goods as they provide protection against scratches, abrasions, and resistance to chemicals and microbial activities.



Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the packaging coating additives market. The market for packaging coating additives in Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing demand from the food packaging application in the region. APAC is the hub for foreign investments and booming industrial sectors mainly because of the low-cost labor, easy availability of raw materials, increasing adoption of modern technologies, innovations, and easy availability of inexpensive land. Factors such as growing middle-class population, industrialization, rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and increasing consumption of packaged products are expected to drive the food packaging industry, thus providing growth prospects to the packaging coating additives market.



Due to the durability of low-cost plastics, they are widely used in manufacturing various packaging materials that are used in food & beverage packaging films and agricultural films, among others. It is difficult for end users to manage plastic wastes generated from these industries. Hence, several countries are imposing bans on plastic products and are implementing regulatory norms regarding the use of plastic packaging products, which affects the growth of the packaging sector.



Major players operating in the packaging coating additives include Croda International Plc (UK), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Lonza Group (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), Arkema Group (France), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and Solvay S.A. (Belgium), among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Packaging Coating Additives Market, By Function

3.2 Packaging Coating Additives Market: Application Shares, By Region

3.3 Packaging Coating Additives Market, By Region



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Packaging Coating Additives Market

4.2 Packaging Coating Additives Market, By Application

4.3 Packaging Coating Additives Market, By Function and Formulation

4.4 Packaging Coating Additives Market, By Country

4.5 Packaging Coating Additives Market: Developing vs Developed Economies



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Disposable Income of the Middle-Class Population in the Emerging Economies

5.2.1.2 Increasing Health Awareness

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental and Government Regulations

5.2.2.2 Volatility of Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets Creating Strong Growth Opportunities

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Slip Additives

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Managing Plastic Waste From Different Industries

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Packaging Coating Additives Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Anti-Block

6.3 Anti-Fog

6.4 Antimicrobial

6.5 Antistatic

6.6 Slip



7 Packaging Coating Additives Market, By Formulation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Water-Based

7.3 Solvent-Based

7.4 Powder-Based



8 Packaging Coating Additives Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food Packaging

8.3 Industrial Packaging

8.4 Healthcare Packaging

8.5 Consumer Packaging

8.6 Others



9 Packaging Coating Additives Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking of Key Market Players

10.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Developments & Launches

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Expansion

10.3.4 Partnerships

10.3.5 Investments



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Croda International PLC

11.2 BASF SE

11.3 Clariant AG

11.4 Lonza Group

11.5 3M

11.6 Arkema Group

11.7 Evonik Industries AG

11.8 Solvay S.A.

11.9 Akzo Nobel N.V.

11.10 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

11.11 Other Key Players

11.11.1 Ampacet Corporation

11.11.2 Addcomp Holland Bv

11.11.3 KAO Corporation

11.11.4 Abril Industrial Waxes Ltd

11.11.5 PCC Chemax, Inc.

11.11.6 Munzing Chemie GmbH



