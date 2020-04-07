Global Packaging Coatings Market Outlook, 2020-2025 Featuring AkzoNobel, Arkema Group, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, Mantrose-Haeuser Co, PPG Industries, and More

DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaging coatings market reached a value of US$ 3.2 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025.



The growing retail and e-commerce industries, along with the rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is a growing demand for flexible packaging to store various consumer goods, such as aerosol cans for personal care products, which use coatings to protect the contents.



Furthermore, the increasing utilization of acrylic-based coatings is also creating a positive impact on the market. Acrylic variants offer high transparency, durability and resistance to stains, blistering, heat and cracking to various consumer goods products. Additionally, the growing demand for canned food and beverages is also providing a boost to the market growth.



Other factors, including the increasing consumer preference for attractive packaging, various technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop sustainable and more effective packaging coatings, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema Group, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Sun Coating Company, The Dow Chemical Company, The Valspar Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global packaging coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the substrate?

What is the breakup of the market based on the resin?

What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global packaging coatings market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Packaging Coatings Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Substrate

6.1 Plastic

6.2 Metal

6.3 Paper

6.4 Glass

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Resin

7.1 Epoxy

7.2 Acrylic

7.3 Polyurethane

7.4 Polyester

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Formulation

8.1 Water-Based

8.2 Solvent-Based

8.3 Radiation-Cured

8.4 Powder-Based



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Beverages

9.2 Food Products

9.3 Caps and Closures

9.4 Monobloc and Tubes

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Europe

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 North America

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Inbound Logistics

12.3 Operations

12.4 Outbound Logistics

12.5 Marketing and Sales

12.6 Service



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Arkema Group

15.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems LLC

15.3.4 BASF SE

15.3.5 Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.

15.3.6 PPG Industries, Inc.

15.3.7 Sun Enterprises

15.3.8 The Dow Chemical Company

15.3.9 The Valspar Corporation

15.3.10 Wacker Chemie AG.



