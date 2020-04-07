Global Packaging Coatings Market Outlook, 2020-2025 Featuring AkzoNobel, Arkema Group, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, Mantrose-Haeuser Co, PPG Industries, and More
Apr 07, 2020, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global packaging coatings market reached a value of US$ 3.2 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025.
The growing retail and e-commerce industries, along with the rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is a growing demand for flexible packaging to store various consumer goods, such as aerosol cans for personal care products, which use coatings to protect the contents.
Furthermore, the increasing utilization of acrylic-based coatings is also creating a positive impact on the market. Acrylic variants offer high transparency, durability and resistance to stains, blistering, heat and cracking to various consumer goods products. Additionally, the growing demand for canned food and beverages is also providing a boost to the market growth.
Other factors, including the increasing consumer preference for attractive packaging, various technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop sustainable and more effective packaging coatings, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema Group, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Sun Coating Company, The Dow Chemical Company, The Valspar Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG Ltd., etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global packaging coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the substrate?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the resin?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global packaging coatings market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Packaging Coatings Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Substrate
6.1 Plastic
6.2 Metal
6.3 Paper
6.4 Glass
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Resin
7.1 Epoxy
7.2 Acrylic
7.3 Polyurethane
7.4 Polyester
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Formulation
8.1 Water-Based
8.2 Solvent-Based
8.3 Radiation-Cured
8.4 Powder-Based
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Beverages
9.2 Food Products
9.3 Caps and Closures
9.4 Monobloc and Tubes
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Europe
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.3 North America
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East and Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Inbound Logistics
12.3 Operations
12.4 Outbound Logistics
12.5 Marketing and Sales
12.6 Service
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AkzoNobel N.V.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Arkema Group
15.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems LLC
15.3.4 BASF SE
15.3.5 Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.
15.3.6 PPG Industries, Inc.
15.3.7 Sun Enterprises
15.3.8 The Dow Chemical Company
15.3.9 The Valspar Corporation
15.3.10 Wacker Chemie AG.
