Global Packaging Machinery Market Report 2020-2025 - Impact of Covid-19 / Strong Demand for Labeling & Coding Machines

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Machinery Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The packaging machinery market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2019-2025.



The global market is likely offer tremendous growth opportunities during the forecast period on account of rapid urbanization, the increasing preference among consumers for healthy and safe foods, increasing packaging goods consumption, and improving disposable income of people. The food & beverage industry dominates the market in terms of demand as well as revenue.



Moreover, the increasing consumption of packaged goods and the growing demand for flexible packaging products from F&B manufacturers are propelling the growth of the market. The sustainable and vacuum packaging trend is expected to increase technological advances in the F&B segment.



Global Packaging Machinery Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-users, geography. Filling and dosing machines are the highest revenue generators for the packaging machinery market. Although there are few factors acting as hinderance, the demand for filling and dosing machines is growing in the future due to the strong growth drivers. As the preference among customers is shifting toward quality and relatable products, the demand for innovative labeling machines is increasing. Moreover, the market growth of labeling machines is enabled due to several FDA regulations, which demand end-user companies to appropriately label their products.



The F&B industry comprised for the highest share of the packaging machinery market and is expected to dominate the market at a rapidly pace. The increasing demand from consumers for packaged F&B items due to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes, especially in developing economies, is boosting the usage of packaging machineries.



The demand and consumption of packaged foodstuffs is set to increase in emerging economies on account of the growth in the population and high per-capita consumption. These factors signify the demand for packaging machinery from the F&B industry is expected to be higher in emerging countries than developed countries. The pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to make a significant contribution to the global market. Moreover, the increase in contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical products and the introduction of several new regulatory standards on packaging are driving the segment growth.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the packaging machinery market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the packaging machinery market share?

3. What is the growth of APAC packaging machinery market share during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Value Chain Analysis

7.2 Industry Q&A

7.3 Market Dynamics

7.4 Impact Of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Rising Demand For Hygienic, Processed And Packaged Food

8.2 Technological Development

8.3 Strong Demand For Labeling & Coding Machines



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Demand For Packaging From The Pharmaceutical Industry

9.2 Booming E-Commerce Industry

9.3 Increasing Demand For Flexible Packaging



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Rising Counterfeit Packaging

10.2 Adverse Impact Of Covid-19



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 End-User

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Food & Beverages

12.4 Pharmaceuticals

12.5 Personal Care, Toiletries & Cosmetics

12.6 Household, Industrial & Agricultural Chemicals

12.7 Others



13 Product Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.1 Filling And Dosing Machinery

13.2 Labeling & Coding Machinery

13.3 Bottling Line Machinery

13.4 Form-Fill-Seal (Ffs) Machinery

13.5 Cartoning Machinery

13.6 Palletizing Machinery

13.7 Wrapping & Bundling Machinery

13.8 Other Packaging Machinery



14 Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

CKD Corporation

Coesia

GEA Group

Krones

Salzgitter

Tetra Laval Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Aetna Group

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

Belco Packaging System

Duravant

Fuji Machinery

Lantech

Norden Machinery

Syntegon Technology

The Adelphi Group of Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2n1qsw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

