Global Packaging Machinery Market Report 2020-2025 - Impact of Covid-19 / Strong Demand for Labeling & Coding Machines
Nov 18, 2020, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Machinery Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The packaging machinery market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2019-2025.
The global market is likely offer tremendous growth opportunities during the forecast period on account of rapid urbanization, the increasing preference among consumers for healthy and safe foods, increasing packaging goods consumption, and improving disposable income of people. The food & beverage industry dominates the market in terms of demand as well as revenue.
Moreover, the increasing consumption of packaged goods and the growing demand for flexible packaging products from F&B manufacturers are propelling the growth of the market. The sustainable and vacuum packaging trend is expected to increase technological advances in the F&B segment.
Global Packaging Machinery Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-users, geography. Filling and dosing machines are the highest revenue generators for the packaging machinery market. Although there are few factors acting as hinderance, the demand for filling and dosing machines is growing in the future due to the strong growth drivers. As the preference among customers is shifting toward quality and relatable products, the demand for innovative labeling machines is increasing. Moreover, the market growth of labeling machines is enabled due to several FDA regulations, which demand end-user companies to appropriately label their products.
The F&B industry comprised for the highest share of the packaging machinery market and is expected to dominate the market at a rapidly pace. The increasing demand from consumers for packaged F&B items due to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes, especially in developing economies, is boosting the usage of packaging machineries.
The demand and consumption of packaged foodstuffs is set to increase in emerging economies on account of the growth in the population and high per-capita consumption. These factors signify the demand for packaging machinery from the F&B industry is expected to be higher in emerging countries than developed countries. The pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to make a significant contribution to the global market. Moreover, the increase in contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical products and the introduction of several new regulatory standards on packaging are driving the segment growth.
