Global Packaging Machinery Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $63 Billion by 2028 at a 5% CAGR

Jan 09, 2023, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Packaging Machinery Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Machine Type, Operations, Technology, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Major Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this analysis, the Global Packaging Machinery Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach nearly US$ 63 billion by 2028, owing to the increasing demand for consumer goods along with rising popularity of e-commerce platform to shop different products.
Growing Innovations and Advancements in Technology are some of the factors driving the market growth.
The growing demand for highly efficient packaging machines among end-user industries coupled with advancements in technologies such as robots, automation, and others to scale up the business efficiently, is likely to propel the growth of the market.
The rising demand for packaged food and beverages products along with increasing consumer spending on pharmaceutical and personal care products is expected to boost the demand for packaging and packaging machinery among end-users.
The Global Packaging Machinery Market faces challenges due to the Requirement for High Initial Investment
Advanced technology and automated packaging machines are highly expensive and require high initial investment which makes it difficult for small and medium-sized manufacturers to afford the packaging machinery, which may slow down market growth.
Scope of the Report
The Packaging Machinery Market is segmented by machine type, operations, technology, end-user, and distribution channel. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four region's Packaging Machinery Market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.
By Machine Type
- Filling
- Labeling
- Form-Fill-Seal
- Cartoning
- Wrapping
- Palletizing
- Bottling Line
By Operations
- Autonomous
- Semi-Autonomous
By Technology
- General Packaging
- Modified Atmosphere Packaging
- Vacuum Packaging
By End User
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care
- Industrial and Chemicals
By Distribution Channel
- E-Commerce
- Direct
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)
Key Trends by Market Segment
By Machine Type: Filling segment held the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for filling machines in various industries.
By Operations: Autonomous segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, due to the growing demand for automated packaging machines among end-user industries to scale effectively while controlling the cost of operations.
The highly advanced autonomous packaging machinery offers various benefits including reduced labour cost, reduced damages, increased throughput and productivity, consistent packaging results, and others, which are attracting various end-users and are likely to boost the demand for the segment in the market.
By Technology: General Packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, owing to its simple operation and maintenance.
The demand for packaging various products including food & beverages, chemicals, personal care, and others efficiently in a shorter time is expected to propel the growth of the segment in the Global Packaging Machinery Market.
By End-User: Food and Beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, owing to surging demand for packaged food and beverages products as they are convenient and easy to carry.
Increased spending of consumers on packaged food products coupled with rising consumption of organic and healthy food items require special packaging, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for highly efficient packaging machineries.
By Distribution Channel: Direct segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, due to the personalized experience of purchasing packaging machinery directly from the manufacturer.
The direct distribution channel ensures that there is no delay in delivery and it also ensures the authenticity of the product, which is attracting the end-users. The aforementioned factor is likely to boost the growth of the segment in the market.
By Geography: Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, owing to the rising consumption of packaged products and rising consumer purchasing power.
The increase in investment in the manufacturing sector from developing countries like India, China, and others coupled with the expansion of the food and beverages industry is expected to boost the demand for packaging as well as packaging machinery.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Snapshot of the Global Packaging Machinery Market
- Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis of the Packaging Machinery Market
- Market size and Segmentation of the Global Packaging Machinery Market
- Historic Growth of the Overall Global Packaging Machinery Market and Segments
- Competition Scenario of the Packaging Machinery Market and Key Developments of Competitors
- Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Packaging Machinery Industry
- Overview, Product Offerings, and Strategic Developments of Key Competitors
- COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Global Packaging Machinery Market
- Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Global Packaging Machinery Market and by Segments
- Market Size of Application/End-User Segments with historical CAGR and Future Forecasts
- Analysis of the Packaging Machinery Market in Major Regions
- Major Production/Consumption Hubs in the Major Regions
- Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Region
- Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Packaging Machinery Market and Segments
- Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Major Region
Major Companies Mentioned in the Report
- Krones AG
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Coesia
- I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A
- Langley Holdings Plc
- KHS Group
- CKD Corporation
- Barry-Wehmiller Companies
- The Adelphi Group Of Companies
- Fuji Machinery Co.,Ltd
- Tetra Laval
- Marchesini Group
- Aetna Group
- BERHALTER AG
- Syntegon Technology GmbH
- PAC Machinery
- Multivac
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3mo5x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article