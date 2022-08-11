Global Pain Management Drugs Market Report 2022-2027: Untapped Markets in Developing Economies Present Lucrative Avenues for Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pain Management Drugs Market (2022-2027) by Drug Class, Indication, Pain Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pain Management Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 79.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 100.69 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.76%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Pain Management Drugs Market is segmented based on Drug Class, Indication, Pain Type, and Geography.

By Drug Class, the market is classified into NSAIDS, Anesthetics, Anticonvulsants, Antimigraine drug, Antidepressant drugs, Opioids, and Non-narcotic analgesics.

By Indication, the market is classified into Arthritic Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Chronic Back Pain, Post-Operative Pain, Migraine, Fibromyalgia, Bone Fracture, Muscle Sprain/Strain, Acute Appendicitis, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Pain Management Drugs Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Pain Management Drugs Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Incidences of Chronic Diseases

Favorable Regulatory Scenario

Increase in Geriatric Population

Restraints

Availability of Alternative Therapies

Patent Expiration of Prescription Drugs

Opportunities

Advancements in Drug Development

Untapped Markets in Developing Economies

Challenges

Drug Exploitation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Pain Management Drugs Market, By Drug Class



7 Global Pain Management Drugs Market, By Indication



8 Global Pain Management Drugs Market, By Pain Type



9 Americas' Pain Management Drugs Market



10 Europe's Pain Management Drugs Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Pain Management Drugs Market



12 APAC's Pain Management Drugs Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Allergen Inc Baxter International Inc Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Endo Health Solutions Inc GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc Merck & Co. Inc Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc Purdue Pharma L.P.

Sanofi S.A

Sorrento Therapeutics

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc WEX Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxmddh

