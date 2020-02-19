Global Paints & Coatings Fillers Market Volume to Reach 25,465-kilo Tons by 2027: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Widespread demands for paints and coatings in wide range of architectural, automotive, and industrial applications drive demand for array of fillers to improve the mechanical properties of the final formulations. According to a study by TMR, such fillers are likely to witness steady, substantial demand for use in architectural coatings, notably metallic powder coatings, for better functionality.

The global paints and coatings fillers market was pegged at ~US$ 2.8 bn in 2018 and is projected to clock a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027. Paints & coatings fillers market to reach a valuation of ~US$ 4.3 bn by 2027. By 2027-end, the market is projected to reach volume of 25,465-kilo tons.

"Relentless efforts by paints and coating formulators to unveil environmentally sustainable and eco-friendly formulations are paving way to new avenues in the paints and coating fillers market. To this end, they are harnessing numerous raw materials such as mica, calcium carbonate, and kaolin," notes analysts at TMR.

Key Findings of Paints & Coatings Fillers Market Study

Of all the applications, the architectural coatings segment is expected to hold the leading share in the global paints and coatings fillers market by 2027, and are anticipated to reach valuation of ~US$ 1.9 bn by the end of this year.

by the end of this year. Of all the materials used, calcium carbonate is the most attractive one, attributed mainly to their lox toxicity and better environmental footprint than other fillers; the segment was valued at ~US$ 1.8 bn in 2019.

in 2019. Steadily rising demand for precipitated and ground calcium carbonate fillers in paints and coatings will propel growth of the market. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during 2019 – 2027.

The kaolin segment held ~20% share of the paints and coatings fillers market in 2018. Theirs use is gathering traction among end-use industries on account of being a remarkable and cost-effective extender.

Paints & Coatings Fillers Market: Key Driving Factors

The study by TMR highlights that the paints and coatings fillers market has expanded on the back of the strides being made by the paints and coatings market in various parts of the world. Numerous macroeconomic factors in developed as well as developing regions, and industry-specific trends have favored the evolution of market in recent years.

According to an estimate by World Paint & Coatings Industry Association (WPCIA), the paints and coatings market expanded by 4.9% and reached US$164.9 bn in 2018.

in 2018. Demand for architectural coatings is expected to grow at substantial pace.

Key Impediments for Paints & Coatings Fillers Market Players

Unarguably, fillers form one of the key chemicals used in the modification of mechanical and functional properties of paints and coatings. However, some of the properties may limit their utility. An instance is when the use of conventional extenders reduces the sheen of paints and coatings, making these not useful in applications where gloss is a prerequisite.

This aside, stringent implementation of regulations in certain economies for the mining of fillers has also hampered the prospects of the paints and coatings fillers market.

However, sheer pace of urbanization, most notably in Asian economies, has catalyzed demands for paints and coatings in architectural and automotive applications, thereby reinforcing prospects of the market.

Paints & Coatings Fillers Market: Region-wise Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific is a prominent market and it held the major share, in relation to value as well as volume, in 2018. This regional market is likely to retain its lead throughout the forecast period. Countries at the forefront of the rapid growth includes China, which house several producers of paints and coatings. Furthermore, new buildings and constructions in emerging economies, including India and South Korea, spur demand for paints and coatings, bolstering uptake of fillers.

Europe and North America being established markets for coatings, the demand for coatings fillers in these regions is likely to reach tipping points in coming years.

Competition Landscape

The top players are leveraging the strength of organic growth strategies, product innovations and sizable spending on research to consolidate their shares. Example have been Omya AG, which held 12.4% share of the global market in 2018. Another prominent player is Imerys S.A.; it accounted for 9.2% share in the same year.

Most end-use industries are stressing on the need for paints and coating fillers to be eco-friendly, economical, and capable of high performance. This is nudging several manufacturers of paints and coatings fillers to recalibrate their strategy. A growing number of paints and coatings manufacturers are shifting their sight to Asia Pacific. To this end, they mull strategic partnerships with the regional players.

The paints & coatings fillers market is segmented on the basis of:

Material

Barium Sulfate

Calcium Carbonate

Kaolin

Talc

Mica

Others (including Glass Powder, Silica, Cristobalite, Diatomaceous Earth, Feldspar, Microspheres, and Quartz)

Application

Architectural Coatings

Interior



Exterior

Automotive Coatings

Industrial Coatings

Others (including Marine Coatings and Packaging Coatings)

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

