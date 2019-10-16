Global Paints & Coatings Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paints & Coatings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$61.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$74.3 Billion by the year 2025, Acrylic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Acrylic will reach a market size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$18.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Akzo Nobel NV; Asian Paints Ltd.; Axalta Coating Systems; BASF SE; Berger Paints India Ltd.; Diamond Vogel Paints; Dow Inc.; Hempel A/S; Jotun A/S; Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.; KCC Corporation; Masco Corporation; Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.; PPG Industries, Inc.; The Sherwin-Williams Company; The Valspar Corporation; Tikkurila Oyj; Wilh. Becker Holding GmbH







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Paints & Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Paints & Coatings Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Paints & Coatings Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Acrylic (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Acrylic (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Acrylic (Resin) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Polyurethanes (Resin) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Polyurethanes (Resin) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Polyurethanes (Resin) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Polyesters (Resin) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Polyesters (Resin) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Polyesters (Resin) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Epoxy (Resin) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Epoxy (Resin) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Epoxy (Resin) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Alkyd (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Alkyd (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Alkyd (Resin) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Resins (Resin) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Resins (Resin) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Resins (Resin) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Water-based (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Water-based (Technology) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Water-based (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Solvent-based (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Solvent-based (Technology) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Solvent-based (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: High Solid (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: High Solid (Technology) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: High Solid (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Powder (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Powder (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Powder (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 35: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 39: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 40: Aerospace (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Aerospace (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Aerospace (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Building & Construction (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Building & Construction (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 45: Building & Construction (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Packaging (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Packaging (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 48: Packaging (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 51: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 54: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Paints & Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 55: Paints & Coatings Market in the United States in US$

Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 56: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 57: United States Paints & Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: United States Paints & Coatings Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: United States Paints & Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: United States Paints & Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 63: Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 64: Canadian Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 65: Paints & Coatings Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2009-2017

Table 66: Canadian Paints & Coatings Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Paints & Coatings Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 68: Paints & Coatings Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Canadian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Canadian Paints & Coatings Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Paints & Coatings Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 72: Canadian Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 73: Japanese Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 74: Paints & Coatings Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Paints & Coatings Market Share in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Paints &

Coatings Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 77: Paints & Coatings Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 78: Japanese Paints & Coatings Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Paints &

Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Japanese Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 82: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Paints &

Coatings Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 83: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in China

in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: Chinese Paints & Coatings Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: Paints & Coatings Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Chinese Demand for Paints & Coatings in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Paints & Coatings Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Paints & Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 91: European Paints & Coatings Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Paints & Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: European Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Paints & Coatings Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 95: European Paints & Coatings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 96: Paints & Coatings Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: European Paints & Coatings Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: European Paints & Coatings Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 99: Paints & Coatings Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: European Paints & Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Paints & Coatings Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: European Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 103: Paints & Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 104: French Paints & Coatings Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: French Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: French Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 107: French Paints & Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 108: French Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Paints & Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: French Paints & Coatings Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 112: German Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 113: Paints & Coatings Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: German Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution

by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: German Paints & Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 116: Paints & Coatings Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: German Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Paints & Coatings Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: German Paints & Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 121: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Paints &

Coatings Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 122: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in Italy

in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 123: Italian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 125: Italian Paints & Coatings Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 126: Paints & Coatings Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Italian Demand for Paints & Coatings in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Paints & Coatings Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Italian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 130: United Kingdom Paints & Coatings Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 131: Paints & Coatings Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 132: United Kingdom Paints & Coatings Market Share in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Paints &

Coatings Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 134: Paints & Coatings Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 135: United Kingdom Paints & Coatings Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Paints & Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: United Kingdom Paints & Coatings Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 139: Spanish Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 140: Paints & Coatings Market in Spain: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2009-2017

Table 141: Spanish Paints & Coatings Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Paints & Coatings Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 143: Paints & Coatings Market in Spain: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Spanish Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Spanish Paints & Coatings Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Paints & Coatings Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 147: Spanish Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 148: Paints & Coatings Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Resin: 2018-2025

Table 149: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 150: Russian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 152: Russian Paints & Coatings Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 153: Russian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Russian Paints & Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 157: Paints & Coatings Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 158: Rest of Europe Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 159: Paints & Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: Rest of Europe Paints & Coatings Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 161: Rest of Europe Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 162: Paints & Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 163: Rest of Europe Paints & Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 164: Paints & Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Europe Paints & Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 166: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Paints & Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 168: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Paints & Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin:

2018-2025

Table 170: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 173: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 174: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Paints & Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 176: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 177: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 178: Australian Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 179: Paints & Coatings Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Australian Paints & Coatings Market Share

Distribution by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Australian Paints & Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 182: Paints & Coatings Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Australian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Paints & Coatings Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Australian Paints & Coatings Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 187: Indian Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 188: Paints & Coatings Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2009-2017

Table 189: Indian Paints & Coatings Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Paints & Coatings Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 191: Paints & Coatings Market in India: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Indian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Indian Paints & Coatings Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Paints & Coatings Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 195: Indian Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 196: Paints & Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: South Korean Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 198: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Paints & Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: South Korean Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 201: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Paints & Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: South Korean Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 206: Paints & Coatings Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Share

in Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 209: Paints & Coatings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 211: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Paints & Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 212: Rest of Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 214: Latin American Paints & Coatings Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 215: Paints & Coatings Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Latin American Paints & Coatings Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 217: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 218: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 219: Latin American Paints & Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 221: Latin American Paints & Coatings Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 222: Paints & Coatings Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 223: Latin American Demand for Paints & Coatings in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 224: Paints & Coatings Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 225: Latin American Paints & Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 226: Paints & Coatings Demand Potential in Argentina in

US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 227: Argentinean Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 228: Paints & Coatings Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 229: Argentinean Paints & Coatings Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 230: Argentinean Paints & Coatings Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 231: Paints & Coatings Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 232: Argentinean Paints & Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 233: Paints & Coatings Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 234: Argentinean Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 235: Paints & Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 236: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 237: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 239: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 240: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Paints & Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 242: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 243: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 244: Mexican Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 245: Paints & Coatings Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 246: Mexican Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution

by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Mexican Paints & Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 248: Paints & Coatings Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 249: Mexican Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Paints & Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Mexican Paints & Coatings Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 252: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 253: Paints & Coatings Market in Rest of Latin America in

US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 254: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 255: Rest of Latin America Paints & Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 257: Rest of Latin America Paints & Coatings Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 258: Rest of Latin America Paints & Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Rest of Latin America Paints & Coatings Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 260: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 261: Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 262: The Middle East Paints & Coatings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 263: Paints & Coatings Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 264: The Middle East Paints & Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 265: The Middle East Paints & Coatings Market in US$

Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 266: Paints & Coatings Market in the Middle East:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the period

2009-2017

Table 267: The Middle East Paints & Coatings Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: The Middle East Paints & Coatings Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 269: Paints & Coatings Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 270: The Middle East Paints & Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 271: The Middle East Paints & Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 272: Paints & Coatings Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 273: The Middle East Paints & Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 274: Iranian Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 275: Paints & Coatings Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 276: Iranian Paints & Coatings Market Share in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 277: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Paints &

Coatings Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 278: Paints & Coatings Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 279: Iranian Paints & Coatings Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 280: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Paints &

Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 281: Iranian Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 282: Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 283: Paints & Coatings Demand Potential in Israel in US$

Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 284: Israeli Paints & Coatings Historic Market Analysis



