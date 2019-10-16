Global Paints & Coatings Industry
Oct 16, 2019, 18:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paints & Coatings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$61.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$74.3 Billion by the year 2025, Acrylic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Acrylic will reach a market size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$18.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Akzo Nobel NV; Asian Paints Ltd.; Axalta Coating Systems; BASF SE; Berger Paints India Ltd.; Diamond Vogel Paints; Dow Inc.; Hempel A/S; Jotun A/S; Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.; KCC Corporation; Masco Corporation; Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.; PPG Industries, Inc.; The Sherwin-Williams Company; The Valspar Corporation; Tikkurila Oyj; Wilh. Becker Holding GmbH
