Global Paints and Coatings Market to 2025: Focus on Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace, Construction, Packaging, Health Care, Marine, & Electrical and Electronics Industries

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Paints and Coatings Market Size, By Resin, By Technology, By Application, By Region; Growth Potential, Trends Analysis, Competitive Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Paints and Coatings Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to the growth of the construction sector, increasing demand for automobiles worldwide, and growing demand from the oil and gas industry.



Rapid urbanization, increasing of the living standards, rising middle class, increasing purchasing power and GDP, growing the industry and housing sector, will foster the global Paints and Coatings Market in the forecast period.



Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the introduction of various innovative manufacturing processes and technologies such as Anticorrosive protection, low-VOC content coats and Nanocoatings significantly facilitated to cater to numerous new and diverse consumer demands. Furthermore, the growing application of paints and coatings to protect machines and equipment from rusting and corrosion in industries. As for consumer goods, they serve the purpose of keeping corrosion at bay and make products look better will accelerate the growth of the Paints and Coatings market.



Additionally, Increasing adoption of smart coatings in commercial applications as these are increasingly being used for the restoration of historical buildings will contribute to Paints and Coatings market growth during the forecast period. Also, large-scale investment in the construction of projects such as hotels, apartments, offices, retail centers, and civic infrastructures are expected to boost the Paints and Coatings market in the upcoming year.



Acrylic Resins of Paints and Coatings Market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period



On the basis of Resin, the Paints and Coatings market has been segmented into Acrylic, Polyurethanes, Polyesters, Epoxy and Alkyd. Acrylic, segment dominates the global Paints and Coatings owing to the growing use of acrylic resins in many applications, such as automotive, roof coating, wall coating, and construction. Polyurethanes will drive by its excellent strength-to-weight ratio, insulation properties, durability and versatility, polyurethane is frequently used in building and construction application.



Water-based based on Paints and Coatings Market is anticipated to be the dominating segment of the overall market during the forecast period



On the basis of Technology, the Paints and Coatings market has been categorized into Water-based, Solvent-based, High Solid, Powder, and Others. Water-based will lead the segment due to its applications in automotive, interiors of coal cars, fly ash hoppers, plastic pellet hoppers, and the architectural sector which have less flammability, low VOC emissions, and stable viscosity during printing. Solvent-based will drive by its usage in industrial/commercial construction and automotive sectors



The automobile is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Paints and Coatings during the forecast period



On the basis of application, the Paints and Coatings market has been segmented into Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace, Building and Construction, Packaging, Health Care and Medical Devices, Marine, Electrical and Electronics. By application, Building and Construction will lead the market owing to the growing population and improving economic conditions have led to a rise in expenditure on housing and infrastructure development across the globe. Automotive and Transportation will propel by rapidly expanding automobile industry.



The Asia Pacific accounts for the lion's share of the global Paints and Coatings market during the anticipated period.



Asia Pacific dominates the world Paints and Coatings market over the forecast period owing to large manufacturers establishing their facilities in this region and rising demand from construction and automotive industries. North America will boom by Increasing disposable income and purchasing power in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Framework

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Qualitative Research

2.2. Quantitative Research

2.3. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Industry Participants

2.5. Market Size Estimation

2.6. Assumption for the Study

2.7. Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation



3. Executive Summary



4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value chain Analysis

4.2. Industry Impact and Forces

4.2.1. Growth Drivers

4.2.2. Challenges

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Technology Landspace

4.5. By Company (Market Share 2018)

4.6. Growth Potential analysis, 2018

4.7. Strategic Outlook

4.8. Porter's Five forces analysis

4.9. PESTEL Analysis



5. Global Paints and Coatings Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast 2015-2025

5.2.1. By Resin

5.2.1.1. Acrylic

5.2.1.2. Polyurethanes

5.2.1.3. Polyesters

5.2.1.4. Epoxy

5.2.1.5. Alkyd

5.2.2. By Technology

5.2.2.1. Water based

5.2.2.2. Solvent-based

5.2.2.3. High Solid

5.2.2.4. Powder

5.2.2.5. Others

5.2.3. By Application

5.2.3.1. Automotive and Transportation

5.2.3.2. Aerospace

5.2.3.3. Building and Construction

5.2.3.4. Packaging

5.2.3.5. Health Care and Medical Device

5.2.3.6. Marine

5.2.3.7. Electrical and Electronics

5.2.4. By Region



6. North America Paints and Coatings Market



7. Europe Paints and Coatings Market



8. Asia Pacific Paints and Coatings Market



9. Latin America Paints and Coatings Market



10. Middle East & Africa Paints and Coatings Market



11. Company Profiles: Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook

11.1. The Sherwin-Williams Company

11.2. BASF SE

11.3. Axalta Coating Systems

11.4. PPG Industries

11.5. Valspar Corporation

11.6. RPM International Inc.

11.7. Akzo Nobel N.V

11.8. Nippon Paint Holdings

11.9. KCC Corporation

11.10. Asian Paints

11.11. Kansai Paints

11.12. Hempel A/S

11.13. Jotun A/S



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27zyp0



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

