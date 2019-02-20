Global Palm Oil Market Report 2019 Featuring Wilmar International, Sime Darby Berhad, IOI, Astra Agro Lestari, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, & Golden Agri

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Palm Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global palm oil market reached a production volume of more than 77 Million Tons in 2018, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during 2011-2018. The market volume is further projected to reach 107.6 Million Tons by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2024.



Global Palm Oil Market Drivers:



Expanding applications of palm oil in both edible and non-edible sectors remain the major growth-inducing factor for the market. On account of various health benefits provided by palm oil, it is considered suitable for a number of applications in the food industry. It contains 20-22% solid fats due to which palm oil is utilised in shortening, margarines and other fat products. It can also be combined with harder fat fractions in order to give them the required consistency without resorting to hydrogenation. Some of the other common palm oil products include cooking and frying oils, vegetable ghee, and non-dairy creamers. Rising awareness about these health benefits among the consumers is boosting the demand for palm oil worldwide.



Further, palm oil is readily replacing petroleum-based products as an effective alternative for fossil fuels in transportation and energy industries. Apart from this, it is also employed as a substitute to mineral oil in power stations for energy production. Moreover, initiatives undertaken by several governments across the world to curb trans-fat consumption is envisaged to boost the market growth.



Breakup by Application:



On the basis of application, currently food applications account for the majority of total global market and are followed by non-food application



Regional Insights:



On a geographical front, India represented the largest consumer in the global palm oil market. Initiatives taken by the Indian government, such as cutting down the import duty, resulted in the low price of palm oil, thereby making it affordable for the consumers in the region. India is followed by Indonesia, China, European Union, Malaysia and Others.



Competitive Landscape:



The palm oil industry is concentrated in nature as it involves a large number of established manufacturers across the globe, with strong business interests and fundamentals across the entire supply chain.



Some of the leading players operating in the market are:



Wilmar International

Sime Darby Berhad

IOI Corporation

Astra Agro Lestari

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Golden Agri

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Edible Oil Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Production Volume Trends

5.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Global Palm Oil Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Price Analysis

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by Application

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.8.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.8.2 Processors

6.8.3 Distributors

6.8.4 Exporters

6.8.5 Retailers

6.8.6 End-Consumers

6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 India

7.2 Indonesia

7.3 China

7.4 European Union

7.5 Malaysia

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Household Cooking

8.2 Food & Beverages

8.3 Oleo Chemicals

8.4 Personal Care

8.5 Animal Feed

8.6 Bio-fuel



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Key Players



10 Palm Oil Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Major Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Picture

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles



