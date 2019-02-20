Global Palm Oil Market Report 2019 Featuring Wilmar International, Sime Darby Berhad, IOI, Astra Agro Lestari, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, & Golden Agri
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Palm Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global palm oil market reached a production volume of more than 77 Million Tons in 2018, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during 2011-2018. The market volume is further projected to reach 107.6 Million Tons by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2024.
Global Palm Oil Market Drivers:
Expanding applications of palm oil in both edible and non-edible sectors remain the major growth-inducing factor for the market. On account of various health benefits provided by palm oil, it is considered suitable for a number of applications in the food industry. It contains 20-22% solid fats due to which palm oil is utilised in shortening, margarines and other fat products. It can also be combined with harder fat fractions in order to give them the required consistency without resorting to hydrogenation. Some of the other common palm oil products include cooking and frying oils, vegetable ghee, and non-dairy creamers. Rising awareness about these health benefits among the consumers is boosting the demand for palm oil worldwide.
Further, palm oil is readily replacing petroleum-based products as an effective alternative for fossil fuels in transportation and energy industries. Apart from this, it is also employed as a substitute to mineral oil in power stations for energy production. Moreover, initiatives undertaken by several governments across the world to curb trans-fat consumption is envisaged to boost the market growth.
Breakup by Application:
On the basis of application, currently food applications account for the majority of total global market and are followed by non-food application
Regional Insights:
On a geographical front, India represented the largest consumer in the global palm oil market. Initiatives taken by the Indian government, such as cutting down the import duty, resulted in the low price of palm oil, thereby making it affordable for the consumers in the region. India is followed by Indonesia, China, European Union, Malaysia and Others.
Competitive Landscape:
The palm oil industry is concentrated in nature as it involves a large number of established manufacturers across the globe, with strong business interests and fundamentals across the entire supply chain.
Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
- Wilmar International
- Sime Darby Berhad
- IOI Corporation
- Astra Agro Lestari
- Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
- Golden Agri
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Edible Oil Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Production Volume Trends
5.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Global Palm Oil Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.3 Price Analysis
6.4 Market Breakup by Region
6.5 Market Breakup by Application
6.6 Market Forecast
6.7 SWOT Analysis
6.8 Value Chain Analysis
6.8.1 Raw Material Suppliers
6.8.2 Processors
6.8.3 Distributors
6.8.4 Exporters
6.8.5 Retailers
6.8.6 End-Consumers
6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
7 Performance of Key Regions
7.1 India
7.2 Indonesia
7.3 China
7.4 European Union
7.5 Malaysia
7.6 Others
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Household Cooking
8.2 Food & Beverages
8.3 Oleo Chemicals
8.4 Personal Care
8.5 Animal Feed
8.6 Bio-fuel
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Structure
9.2 Key Players
10 Palm Oil Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Detailed Process Flow
10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
11.3 Plant Machinery
11.4 Major Machinery Pictures
11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Picture
11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
11.11 Other Capital Investments
12 Loans and Financial Assistance
13 Project Economics
13.1 Capital Cost of the Project
13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
13.4 Taxation and Depreciation
13.5 Income Projections
13.6 Expenditure Projections
13.7 Financial Analysis
13.8 Profit Analysis
14 Key Player Profiles
- Wilmar International
- Sime Darby Berhad
- IOI Corporation
- Astra Agro Lestari
- Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
- Golden Agri
