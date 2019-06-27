Global Pancreatic Cancer Market Report 2019 - Clinical Trial Activity is Dominated by Completed Trials, Dominated by Roche with 93 Trials

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Pancreatic Cancer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the pancreatic cancer market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.

Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2017, there were 453,200 incident cases of pancreatic cancer worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 495,900 incident cases by 2026.

The approved drugs in the pancreatic cancer space target microtubules (tubulin), DNA, DNA synthesis, topoisomerase I, dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase, thymidylate synthase, and epidermal growth factor receptor. These are commonly administered via the intravenous route, with a few select products being available in oral and intratumoral formulations.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for pancreatic cancer are in Phase II. Therapies in development for pancreatic cancer focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs for pancreatic cancer are administered via the oral and intravenous routes.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the pancreatic cancer space comprise topline Phase II and Phase III trial results, and patent expirations.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I pancreatic cancer asset is 2.3%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 13.6%. Drugs, on average, take 10.3 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall oncology space.

There have been 44 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving pancreatic cancer drugs during 2014-19. The $1,770m exclusive clinical collaboration agreement signed in 2014 between Bristol-Myers Squibb and Five Prime Therapeutics to explore the combination of Opdivo with FPA008 in six tumor types, including pancreatic cancer, was the largest deal.

exclusive clinical collaboration agreement signed in 2014 between Bristol-Myers Squibb and Five Prime Therapeutics to explore the combination of Opdivo with FPA008 in six tumor types, including pancreatic cancer, was the largest deal. The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for pancreatic cancer have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 93% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 7% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of pancreatic cancer clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia .

has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the pancreatic cancer space is dominated by completed trials. Roche has the highest number of completed clinical trials for pancreatic cancer, with 93 trials.

Roche leads the industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for pancreatic cancer, followed by Eli Lilly.

Topics Covered



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Pancreatic cancer subtypes



TREATMENT

Surgery

Ablation or embolization

Radiation therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted therapy

Immunotherapy

Drugs used specifically for treatment of PNETs



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

SM-88 for pancreatic cancer (January 18, 2019)

BL-8040 for pancreatic cancer (October 19, 2018)

AM0010 for pancreatic cancer (June 3, 2018)

ERY-ASP for pancreatic cancer (September 8, 2017)



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Lutathera's Broad Tumor Indication Aided By Expanded Access Data



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Servier Acquires Shire Oncology Business For $2.4bn



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Trends in incident cases of pancreatic cancer, 2017-26

Figure 2: Overview of pipeline drugs for pancreatic cancer in the US

Figure 3: Pipeline drugs for pancreatic cancer, by company

Figure 4: Pipeline drugs for pancreatic cancer, by drug type

Figure 5: Pipeline drugs for pancreatic cancer, by classification

Figure 6: SM-88 for Pancreatic Cancer (January 18, 2019): Phase II - Tyme-88-Panc (>1L)

Figure 7: BL-8040 for Pancreatic Cancer (October 19, 2018): Phase IIa - COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 (w/Keytruda)

Figure 8: AM0010 for Pancreatic Cancer (June 3, 2018): Phase I/Ib - 001

Figure 9: ERY-ASP for Pancreatic Cancer (September 8, 2017): Phase IIb - +/-SOC (EU)

Figure 10: Key upcoming events in pancreatic cancer

Figure 11: Probability of success in the pancreatic cancer pipeline

Figure 12: Licensing and asset acquisition deals in pancreatic cancer, 2014-19

Figure 13: Parent patents in pancreatic cancer, 2019-24

Figure 14: Parent patents in pancreatic cancer, 2024-29

Figure 15: Parent patents in pancreatic cancer, 2029-38

Figure 16: Clinical trials in pancreatic cancer

Figure 17: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in pancreatic cancer

Figure 18: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in pancreatic cancer

Figure 19: Trial locations in pancreatic cancer

Figure 20: Pancreatic cancer trials status

Figure 21: Pancreatic cancer trials sponsors, by phase



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Incident cases of pancreatic cancer, 2017-26

Table 2: Marketed drugs for pancreatic cancer

Table 3: Pipeline drugs for pancreatic cancer in the US

Table 4: SM-88 for Pancreatic Cancer (January 18, 2019)

Table 5: BL-8040 for Pancreatic Cancer (October 19, 2018)

Table 6: AM0010 for Pancreatic Cancer (June 3, 2018)

Table 7: ERY-ASP for Pancreatic Cancer (September 8, 2017)

Table 8: Historical global sales, by drug ($m), 2013-17

Table 9: Forecasted global sales, by drug ($m), 2019-23



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2bvnqb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

