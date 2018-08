Global Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Markets 2018 - Forecast to 2022 for the $500+ Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Aug 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for paper and paperboard reached a value of nearly $482.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% to nearly $523.6 billion by 2022.

Emerging market growth, low interest rate environment, rising population and the need for packaged goods is driving the demand for paper and paperboard products. At the same time the global paper and paperboard market is being restricted due to digitalization, and increasing use of plastic.

The market for paper and paperboard is concentrated with a few large players leading the market. Major players in the market are International Paper, Kimberly Clark, West Rock Company, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) and others.

Paper manufacturing accounted for the largest share of the market for paper and paperboard in 2017 at 57%. The highest growth is also projected to come from paper board manufacturing which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.6%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for paper and paperboard manufacturing, accounting for 48% of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, South America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the paper and paperboard market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of 7.1%, followed by Western Europe, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3%.

China is the largest market in terms of value and in the paper and paperboard market. Brazil and India are forecasted to have the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 7.1% and 6.9% respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as digitization, increasing interest rates and declining prices of plastic.

Report Includes:

97 data tables, 1 additional table

An overview of global markets for paper and paperboard manufacturing industry

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Segmentation of paper and paperboard manufacturing markets by geographical regions and product types

Factors influencing the growth in paper and paperboard manufacturing market such as drivers, restraints, key trends and technologies

A detailed understanding of Government regulations and regulatory environment which has been a driving force in paper and paperboard manufacturing industry

Comprehensive company profiles of leading players in the market, including International Paper, Kimberly Clark , WestRock Company, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) and Smurfit Kappa Group

Key Topics Covered:





Introduction Summary and Highlights Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Characteristics Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Size and Growth Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Trends and Strategies PESTLE Analysis Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Segmentation Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market: Regional and Country Analysis Global Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market: Comparison with Macro Economic Factors Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape Key Mergers and Acquisitions in The Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Customer Information Appendix References

Companies Mentioned





International Paper

Kimberly-Clark

Westrock Company

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Sca)

Smurfit Kappa

Oji Holdings

Nippon Paper

Stora Enso

Mondi Group

Upm-Kymmene

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vdxv3m/global_paper_and?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com