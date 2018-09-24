Global Paper and Plastic Film Capacitors Markets 2015-2018 & 2022 - Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Extends New Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.





This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Paper and Plastic Film Capacitors in US$ by the following Product Segments:

The report profiles 84 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AC Film Capacitors

DC Film Capacitors

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

AC Film Capacitors

DC Film Capacitors



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Film Capacitors: An Introductory Prelude

Film Capacitors Market Stands Ground Despite Stiff Competition from Ceramic & Aluminum Capacitors

Steady Sales Growth Projected over the Coming Years

Expanding Chinese Demand Poised to Sustain Future Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion



3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Paper & Plastic Film Capacitors Dominate High Voltage Capacitors Market

Plastic Film Capacitors - The Most Dominant Among Industrial Grade Capacitors

Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Extends New Opportunities

Growing Penetration of Industrial Robots Perks Up Demand Growth

Expanding Role of Process Control Equipment Amuses Market

Plastic Dielectric Films Gains from the Growth of Consumer Electronic Industries

Growing Focus on Enhancing Energy Efficiency in Power Electronics Favors Use of Plastic Film Capacitors

AC Film Capacitors - Largest Revenue Segment

Growing Investments on Power Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure to Drive Robust Demand for AC Film T&D PFC Capacitors

Industrial Power Factor Correction: Another Key Application of AC Film Capacitors

Increasing Use of AC Film Capacitors as Motor-Run Capacitors in White Goods Manufacturing Drives Huge Volume Gains for the Market

Industrial Drives too Add to the Demand for AC Film Capacitors

Power Film Capacitors Grow in Prominence

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Systems to Drive Huge Demand for Power Film Capacitors Used in the Segment

Drive Towards Implementation of Energy Efficient HID Lighting Ballasts too Drives Huge Demand for AC Film Capacitors

Microwave Oven Capacitors - Key Opportunity for AC Film Capacitors

DC Film Capacitors Battle Hard Against Competing Products

DC Film Capacitors - Highly Reliable for Suppression and Protection

Adapters, Power Supplies, and DC/DC Converters Help Sustain Demand for DC Film Capacitors

DC Film Capacitors as Pulse Capacitors Find Steady Demand in Myriad of Applications

Consumer AV & Handheld Devices - A Major Market for DC Film Capacitors

The Shift to Miniature Passive Electronic Components Prompts Capacitor Technology Evolution

The Rise of Internet of Things (IoT) to Spur Growth in the Capacitors Market

List of Applicable Capacitor Types in Select IoT Devices

Innovations & Advancements Continue to Drive Market Momentum

Power Paper - An Innovative Product

MKV Capacitors for Power Factor Correction

Snubber Capacitors

Molded Box Design for DC Film Capacitors

DC Capacitor Innovations for Solar Applications Increase

Metallized Plastic Filtering MKT Capacitors

Interference Suppression Capacitors

Sophisticated Polymer Dielectric to Produce High Energy Density Films

Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

Currency Exchange Rate Fluctuations

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products



4. GLOBAL CAPACITORS INDUSTRY: AN OVERVIEW

Capacitors: Introduction

Historic Background of Capacitors

Types of Capacitors by Material Used

Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Tantalum Capacitors

Other Capacitors

End-Use Applications & Properties of Key Capacitor Types in a Nut Shell

Capacitor Production: Cost Analysis by Type

Ceramic Capacitors

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Tantalum Capacitors

Variable Costs - The Focal Point for Cost Containment

Vertical Integration Offers Better Control Over Variable Costs

Capacitors Play a Critical Role in Electronic Systems

A Snapshot of the World Capacitors Market

Leading Players in Capacitors Market in Each End-Use Sector: A Snapshot



5. FILM CAPACITORS: PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Classification of Film Capacitors

An Overview of Film Capacitor Type and Application Area

Types of Film Capacitors by Casing Material

Differentiation by Construction

Metallized Film Capacitors

Film/Foil Capacitors

Mixed Technology/Hybrid Capacitors

Differentiation of Film Capacitors by Dielectric Used

Plastic Film Capacitors

Metallized polyester or Metallized Plastic Capacitors

Polyamide Capacitors

TEFLON or PTFE Fluorocarbon Capacitors

Polysulfone Capacitors

Polypropylene Capacitors

Polycarbonate Capacitors

Kapton Polyimide Capacitor

Polystyrene Capacitors

Polyester or PET Capacitors

Paper Film Capacitors

Differentiation by Circuitry

AC Film Capacitors

DC Film Capacitors



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Japanese Companies Dominate the Global Film Capacitors Market

American Companies Vigorously Compete in the Market

Chinese, Taiwanese & Korean Players Seek Bigger Role



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Cornell Dubilier Introduces 951C and 953B Series Polypropylene Film Capacitors

TDK Launches B33331V* Series EPCOS MKP AC Capacitors

KEMET Rolls Out C4AQ and C4AF Series Film Capacitors

SABIC Rolls Out 7m ULTEM UTF120 PEI Dielectric Film

TDK Introduces B32320I2656J011 Series Compact EPCOS Film Capacitor

KEMET Launches F863 Class X2 Miniature Polypropylene Film Capacitors

AVX Introduces FHC1 and FHC2 Series Power Film Capacitors

TDK Introduces EPCOS MKP B3275 Film Capacitors

Vishay Introduces Roederstein MKP1847H Film Capacitor Series

Panasonic Europe Introduces ECWFE Series Polypropylene Film Capacitors



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Mersen to Acquire FTCap

BCTI Agrees to Represent Nueva Generacion Manufacturas

KEMET to Relocate US Headquarters to Fort Lauderdale

Murata Teams Up with Shizuki Electric



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Market for Paper and Plastic Film Capacitors by Product Segment



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

The United States: A Core Market for Paper & Plastic Film Capacitors

Specialty Applications to Drive Demand for Capacitors

Competition from Asian Companies Intensifies

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

Market Analysis



8.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Japan: A Key Producer, Exporter and Consumer of Film Capacitors

Home to Global Leading Vendors

Weak Yen Benefits Capacitors Manufacturers

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

A Mature yet Growing Market

Analysis by Country

Analysis by Product Segment

Outsourcing & Offshoring Niggle Film Capacitors Sector in Europe

Component Manufacturers Increasingly Focus on Developing Markets

B. Market Analytics



8.4.1 France

Market Analysis



8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



8.5 China

A. Market Analysis

The Most Prominent Market for Film Capacitors

Future Prospects Remain Northbound

Chinese Capacitors Market - A Review

Chinese Capacitors - Diversity in Quality

Focus on Next-Generation, Eco-friendly Electronic Components Drives Capacitors Sales

China - Hotspot for Capacitor Production

Tongling & Jiangsu - Key Sites for Capacitor Production

Heavy Competition Propels Capacitor Product Line Expansion

Product Enhancements Drive Growth in Capacitors Market

R&D Focus of Companies in Mainland China

Improvement in Product Features and Functions

B. Market Analytics



8.6 Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China)

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Exhibits Fastest Growth

Asia Leads the Global Passive Component Market

Capacitors Market - A Brief

B. Market Analytics



8.6.1 South Korea

Market Analysis



8.6.2 Taiwan

A. Market Analysis

Capacitors Market - A Review

Film Capacitor Market

B. Market Analytics



8.6.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Hong Kong

Capacitor Manufacturers Emphasize on High Capacitance Devices

Film Capacitor Market

Hong Kong Producers Concentrate on High-Capacitance Products

India

Indian Capacitor Production & Consumption Yet to Unfold

Pockets of Demand Anchor Growth

LV and HV Capacitors on Strong Growth Trajectory

Domestic Manufacturers Step up Prices

Industry Outlook Bright despite Hurdles

B. Market Analytics



8.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 84 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 89)

The United States (26)

(26) Japan (11)

(11) Europe (8)

(8) Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (44)

