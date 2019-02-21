Global Paper Cups Market 2019-2024 by Cup Type, Wall Type, Application & Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paper Cups Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Paper cups are disposable cups made out of paper and are extensively used all over the world to serve food and beverages like tea, coffee, soft drinks, etc. They are coated or lined with plastic or wax to prevent the cup from any leakage or becoming soggy.

Commercially, paper cups are coated with polyethylene to increase its durability and performance by making it liquid resistant. The coating also allows the seams to weld together. There are generally two types of paper cups: hot and cold. Cold cups have a waxy coating on both the sides to prevent the paper from becoming wet due to absorption of liquid. On the other hand, hot cups are designed specifically to withstand the heat and are coated only on one side. There are several factors that are driving the demand for paper cups across the globe.

Growing awareness about transfer of diseases and germs while sharing the same containers or mugs has motivated people to opt for paper cups. Moreover, they are convenient to use and are environment friendly due to their higher biodegradability compared to plastic or foam cups. The growing foodservice industry is another major factor that is thrusting the growth of this market globally.

On the basis of type, the market comprises of hot paper cups, cold paper cups, plastic cups and polystyrene foam cups. Based on applications, tea/coffee represented the biggest end use market for paper cups in 2018, followed by other foods/beverages and chilled foods/beverages. Region-wise, Asia Pacific dominated the global paper cups consumption in 2018, followed by North America, Europe and Others.



This report provides a deep insight into the global paper cups industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a paper cups manufacturing plant.



The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the paper cups industry in any manner.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Disposable Cups Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Cup Type

5.4.1 Paper Cups

5.4.2 Polystyrene Foam Cups

5.4.3 Plastic Cups

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Global Paper Cups Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by Cup Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Wall Type

6.6 Market Breakup by Application

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 Price Analysis

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 Asia Pacific

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 South America

7.5 Middle East and Africa



8 Market Breakup by Cup Type

8.1 Cold Paper Cups

8.2 Hot Paper Cups



9 Market Breakup by Wall Type

9.1 Single Wall Paper Cups

9.2 Double Wall Paper Cups



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Tea and Coffee

10.2 Chilled Food and Beverages

10.3 Other Food and Beverages



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Structure

11.2 Key Players



12 Paper Cups Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Machinery

13.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



16 Key Player Profiles

Benders Paper Cups

Huhtamaki

International Paper

Dart Container

Dixie

Go-Pak

