Global Paper Cups Market Report 2019: Industry Size & Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players, and Competitive Strategies (2017-2027)

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Paper Cups Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall Paper Cups market worldwide was valued at US$ 8.5 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The key factor that drives the growth of paper cups market includes the high demand of bi-degradable products and ethical manufacturing process for the paper cups. The paper cups are majorly being used across the railways, tea and coffee shops and restaurants to serve various food and beverages. The growing awareness about the eco-friendly and easy disposable products is anticipated fuel the growth of paper cups market.

However, the health issues caused by the wax-coated paper cups is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the ongoing advancements in the manufacturing of the paper cups are projected to serve various growth opportunities for the paper cups market shortly. Additionally, the trending use of paper cups for marketing by using fancy graphics technology is contributing to the growth of paper cups market.

The global paper cups market is bifurcated into paper cup size, end-users, and distribution channels. Based on the distribution channel, the market is further segmented into retail stores and online channels. The availability of different paper cups according to its application is promoting market growth.

Furthermore, by end-users, the global paper cup market is dominated by coffee and tea shops. Increasing the popularity of hot beverage on the go is majorly promoting the growth of paper cups in the coffee and tea shops. The introduction of several advanced materials to provide better thermal and water-resistant properties to the paper cups are increasing its adoption in several applications.

Among the geographies, North America holds the maximum market shares in the paper cups market. It is expected to be the dominating region over the forecast period. The presence of major paper cup manufactures, the introduction of advanced material in the paper cups and the growing demand for bio-degradable products are majorly driving the growth of paper cups in the North America region.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is growing with the highest CAGR in the global paper cups market. The changing lifestyles, growing adoption of quick-service restaurants and demand for the eco-friendly products are escalating the growth of paper cups in the Asia Pacific. Additionally, the government organizations across the Asia Pacific are investing and promoting the paper cups that are anticipated to serve more opportunities for paper cups in upcoming years.

The key players in the paper cup market include Dart Container Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Westrock Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Lollicup USA, Inc., Genpak, LLC, Be Green Packaging and others.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Paper Cups Market

2.2 Global Paper Cups Market, By Cup Size, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3 Global Paper Cups Market, By End-User, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4 Global Paper Cups Market, By Industry Vertical, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.5 Global Paper Cups Market, By Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Paper Cups Market Value, 2017 - 2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Paper Cups Vendors, 2018

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

Chapter 4 Global Paper Cups Market Analysis, by Cup Size, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Less Than 150 ml

4.3 150ml to 400ml

4.4 Greater Than 400

Chapter 5 Global Paper Cups Market Analysis, by End-User, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Educational Institutions

5.3 Restaurants

5.4 Coffee/Tea Shops

5.5 Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRS)

5.6 Food Canteens

5.7 Others

Chapter 6 Global Paper Cups Market Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Retail Stores

6.3 Online Channels

Chapter 7 North America Paper Cups Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Europe Paper Cups Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Paper Cups Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Paper Cups Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Dart Container Corporation

11.2 Huhtamaki Oyj

11.3 Georgia-Pacific LLC

11.4 International Paper Company

11.5 Nippon Paper Industries Co.

11.6 Westrock Company

11.7 Coveris Holdings S.A.

11.8 Lollicup USA, Inc.

11.9 Genpak, LLC

11.10 Be Green Packaging

