Global Paper Pigments Market to 2023 - Increasing Demand in the Packaging Industry / High Demand in Developing Countries / Sustained Demand for Uncoated Paper

The "Paper Pigments Market by Type (Calcium Carbonate and Kaolin), Application (Coated Paper and Uncoated Paper), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, and RoW (Middle East & Africa and South America)) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The paper pigments market is estimated to be USD 13.52 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 17.72 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2023.

The high demand for paper in emerging countries is leading to the increasing consumption of paper. Despite the increasing use of electronic devices and e-publishing, both, the demand for coated as well as uncoated paper is projected to drive the paper pigments market.

Based on type, the paper pigments market has been segmented into calcium carbonate, kaolin, and others. Calcium carbonate is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing type of paper pigment during the forecast period. The increasing demand for bright and bulk paper is leading to the increasing preference for the use of calcium carbonate over kaolin. Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) is the largest type of calcium carbonate paper pigment.

It accounted for a share of 70.0% in the global calcium carbonate paper pigments market, in terms of volume, in 2017. The low cost and easy production process of GCC makes it the most widely used type. Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) is the fastest-growing market as it imparts very high brightness to the paper. Increasing demand for coated paper in future is expected to lead to the increasing penetration of PCC, leading to its high growth rate during the forecast period.



Based on application, the paper pigments market has been segmented into coated and uncoated paper. Coated paper is projected to be the largest application of paper pigments during the forecast period. The need for superior quality paper is increasing, offering significant growth potential for coated papers. Moreover, the loading percentage of paper pigments in coating applications is increasing. The use of coated paper is also increasing due to growth of the packaging industry, and hence, is expected to register a higher growth rate. Uncoated paper is also a significant application of paper pigments owing to the high demand for paper pigments for newsprint, writing, and printing paper. Uncoated paper is also expected to witness significant demand in APAC owing to its low cost.



The paper pigments market has been studied for Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing paper pigments market. The APAC paper pigments industry is experiencing high growth and increasing investments to meet the demand from the paper industry. APAC accounts for half the global demand for paper (48.0% in 2016), driving the demand for paper pigments. Growing industrialization, increasing businesses, and educational institutions in this region are expected to contribute to high demand for paper and in turn, are expected to drive the demand for paper pigments during the forecast period.



The key factors restraining growth of the paper pigments market are, environmental concerns related to recycling paper and growing digitalization affecting the paper industry.



Companies such as Omya (Switzerland), Imerys (France), Minerals Technologies (US), BASF (Germany), Ashapura Group (India), Huber (US), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Chemours (US), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), and KaMin/CADAM (US), have adopted various developmental strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, partnerships & joint ventures, and investments & expansions to enhance their footholds in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Paper Pigments Market

4.2 APAC Paper Pigments Market, By Application and Country

4.3 Paper Pigments Market, By Type

4.4 Paper Pigments Market, By Application

4.5 Paper Pigments Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Paper in the Packaging Industry

5.2.1.2 High Demand in Developing Countries

5.2.1.3 Sustained Demand for Uncoated Paper

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Environmental Concerns Related to the Recycling of Paper

5.2.2.2 Growing Digitalization Affecting the Paper Industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Need for Superior Quality Coated Paper

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Inefficiency in the Recycling of Paper

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 GDP Growth Rate Forecast of Major Economies

5.4.2 Paper Industry



6 Expert Interview



7 Paper Pigments Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Calcium Carbonate

7.2.1 GCC

7.2.2 PCC

7.3 Kaolin

7.3.1 Hydrous Kaolin

7.3.2 Calcined Kaolin

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Talc

7.4.2 Titanium Dioxide

7.4.3 Gypsum



8 Paper Pigments Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Coated Paper

8.2.1 By Coating Type

8.2.1.1 Satin-Coated Paper

8.2.1.2 Gloss-Coated Paper

8.2.1.3 Dull-Coated Paper

8.2.1.4 Matte-Coated Paper

8.2.1.5 Cast-Coated Paper

8.3 Uncoated Paper

8.3.1 By Surface Type

8.3.1.1 Woven Or Smooth Uncoated Paper

8.3.1.2 Laid Uncoated Paper

8.3.1.3 Linen Uncoated Paper



9 Paper Pigments Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 India

9.2.3 Japan

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.5 Indonesia

9.2.6 Rest of APAC

9.3 North America

9.3.1 US

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.3 Mexico

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 Finland

9.4.3 France

9.4.4 Sweden

9.4.5 Italy

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Middle East & African Countries

9.5.2 South American Countries

9.5.2.1 Brazil

9.5.2.2 Argentina

9.5.2.3 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Investment & Expansion

10.3.2 Merger & Acquisition

10.3.3 Agreement, Partnership & Joint Venture



11 Company Profile

11.1 Imerys

11.2 Omya

11.3 Minerals Technologies (MTI)

11.4 BASF

11.5 Ashapura Group

11.6 J.M. Huber Corporation

11.7 Kemira

11.8 Chemours

11.9 Thiele Kaolin Company

11.10 Kamin/Cadam

11.11 Other Key Players

11.11.1 FP Pigments

11.11.2 Mississippi Lime

11.11.3 Nordkalk

11.11.4 Sibelco

11.11.5 Quarzwerke



