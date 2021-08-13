Global Paper Products Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paper Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paper products market is expected to grow from $837. 46 billion in 2020 to $885. 66 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5. 8%. The market is expected to reach $1080. 64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



Major companies in the plastics product market include Georgia-Pacific Corporation; International Paper Company; Kimberly Clark Corporation; Tetra Laval Group and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget.



The plastics product market consists of sales of plastics products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce plastics products. The companies in this industry produce packaging materials, film and sheet, foam products, plastic bottles and all other plastic products which have domestic and industrial applications.

These companies use polymers and resins as raw materials which are primarily sourced from polymer suppliers and processes used in plastic products manufacturing include compression molding, extrusion molding, injection molding, blow molding and casting. The plastics product market is segmented into converted paper products; unfinished paper and pulp mills.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global paper products market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global paper products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global paper products market.



The paper industry has been shifting from labor intensive manufacturing processes to automated production facilities. Automation has enabled paper product companies to enhance productivity and reduce production costs. These technologies are also saving energy cost. Control systems such as integrated drive systems (IDS) are improving plant efficiency by minimizing energy consumption and simplifying service and maintenance processes. For instance, Swedish company Stora Enso partnered with Siemens to automate its Skoghall facility.



Faster Economic Growth

The paper products manufacturing market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3. 3% in 2020 and 3. 4% in 2021.

Recovering commodity prices, after a decline in the historic period is further expected to be a significant factor driving economic growth. The US economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period.

Greater economic growth is likely to drive public and private investments, joint ventures, foreign direct investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.



Companies Mentioned

Georgia-Pacific Corporation

International Paper Company

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Tetra Laval Group

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

