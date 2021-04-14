Global Para IV Insights Database: Generic Drug Litigation Updates Service

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Para IV Insights Database - Global Generic Drug Litigation Updates" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Para IV litigations remain the mainstay for any generic company focused on the US generics market and consequently account for a significant chunk of revenues for all the major pharma companies in India. Para IV Winners and Losers is an analysis of major developments in the space in a particular month.



Who can benefit from Para IV Insight?

Generic Pharma Investor

Time and again the database has proven to have offered significant insights into the competitive landscape of key products much ahead of the market. In addition, it also offers the most comprehensive and accurate perspective of any generic company's pipeline for the US market.

Pharma Investment Banker

Since this offers analyses of a pipeline of companies in the US generic space, an investment banker can spot companies with a strong pipeline ahead of the competition. It also helps an investment banker in valuing client companies.

Generic Formulation Manufacturer

It helps the formulation manufacturer to gauge competition on products of its interest. It helps them to review their portfolio of products and can take any decision to rationalize portfolio. It also helps them in product selection.

Generic API Manufacturers

The database offers perspective on likely customers (formulation manufacturers) for any product along with competition. This helps API manufacture in targeting its marketing efforts with better yield.

For Pharma Machine Manufacturers

A Pharma machine manufacturer is always in search of those pharma companies that are developing drugs where its technology is used. However, it is always important to catch the target pharma company during the drug development process and before the manufacturing starts. It is here where the Para IV filing and 'Other ANDA developers' information becomes highly critical marketing intelligence. The information is not only highly accurate but also is very comprehensive in covering the Indian pharma companies developing generic drugs for the regulated market.

