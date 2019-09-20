Global Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2019-2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parainfluenza Virus Infection - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Parainfluenza Virus Infection in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), Japan and China.



The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Parainfluenza Virus Infection from 2017 to 2028 segmented by G8 countries. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.



The Parainfluenza Virus Infection market report gives the thorough understanding of the Parainfluenza Virus Infection by including details such as disease introduction, serotypes, signs and symptoms, molecular biology, pathogenesis and immunology, clinical manifestations, diagnosis and treatment.



Parainfluenza Virus Infection Epidemiology



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology scenario of Parainfluenza Virus Infection in the G8 countries covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), Japan and China from 2017-2028 for the following aspects:

Prevalent Population of Parainfluenza Virus Infection

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Parainfluenza Virus Infection

Prevalent Population of Parainfluenza Virus Infection based on the Serotypes

Prevalent Population of Parainfluenza Virus Infection in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCTs) Patients

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Drug Chapters



This segment of the Parainfluenza Virus Infection report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



To meet the increasing demand for the treatment of Parainfluenza Virus Infection, companies have shifted their focus towards the development of targeted therapies. Expected launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the prevalent population of Parainfluenza Virus Infection & awareness of the disease. The overall dynamics of Parainfluenza Virus Infection market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies of the major key players such as Ansun Biopharma will significantly increase the market during the forecast period (2019-2028).



Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Outlook



The Parainfluenza Virus Infection market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



The treatment landscape of Human Parainfluenza Virus (HPIV) comprises of very few pharmacotherapies. Currently, there are no antiviral agents with proven efficacy for Parainfluenza Virus Infection available in the market. The treatment and management of HPIV infection in healthy children and adults is mostly symptomatic.



This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



The market of Parainfluenza Virus Infection in G8 is expected to change from 2019-2028.



Parainfluenza Virus Infection Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



Expected launch of therapies for Parainfluenza Virus Infection such as DAS-181 (Ansun Biopharma) and other targeted therapies in the forecast period [2019-2028] will also create a positive impact on the Parainfluenza Virus Infection market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Parainfluenza Virus Infection in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Parainfluenza Virus Infection in 2028



3. Disease Background and Overview: Parainfluenza Virus Infection

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Serotypes

3.3. Common Symptoms

3.4. Molecular Biology

3.5. Pathogenesis and Immunology

3.6. Clinical Manifestations

3.7. Diagnosis

3.8. Diagnostic Guidelines

3.9. Treatment and prevention



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population: Key Findings

4.1. G8 Total Patient Population of Parainfluenza Virus Infection

4.2. G8 Total Diagnosed Patient Population of Parainfluenza Virus Infection



5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Parainfluenza Virus Infection

5.1. Registries and Studies for HSCT

5.2. United States

5.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2.2. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Prevalent Population in the United States

5.2.3. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Diagnosed Prevalent Population in the United States

5.2.4. Parainfluenza Virus Infection based on the Serotypes Prevalent Population in the United States

5.2.5. Parainfluenza Virus Infection in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCTs) Patients Prevalent Population in the United States

5.3. EU5 Countries

5.4. Germany

5.5. France

5.6. Italy

5.7. Spain

5.8. United Kingdom

5.9. Japan

5.10. China



6. Unmet Needs



7. Emerging Drugs

7.1. Key Cross Competition

7.2. DAS181: Ansun Biopharma

7.2.1. Product Description

7.2.2. Other Development Activities

7.2.3. Clinical Development

7.2.4. Product Profile



8. Parainfluenza Virus Infection: G8 Countries Analysis

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Market Size of Parainfluenza Virus Infection in the G8 countries



Companies Mentioned



Ansun Biopharma

NIAID

ModernaTX, Inc.

