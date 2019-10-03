Global Parcel Shops and Locker Networks Market Report 2019 with Profiles of 48 Leading Networks & 13 Locker Manufacturers
This report focuses on retail collection points, i.e. parcel shops and parcel locker networks, worldwide. It gives a detailed view of networks currently in operation, the historical growth of location numbers and sets out realistic scenarios for future growth.
It includes profiles of:
- 48 leading networks including Hive Box, InPost and DHL Pakstation
- 13 locker manufacturers including KEBA, TZ and Zhilai
Our forecast scenario for growth in the number of outlets and the revenue that they generate is supported by analysis of the key drivers of growth in particular online retail spend and its share of total retail spend setting out historical changes and available forecasts, by country.
There is also an appendix describing other last mile delivery methods such as in-boot delivery, courier networks and drone delivery.
Parcel shops are staffed outlets, most commonly convenience stores or other shops with long opening hours, including florists, petrol stations and other outlets.
Secure locker banks are generally found in places which are accessible from early until late and are able to provide an adequate level of security, such as railway stations, supermarket car parks and petrol station forecourts.
These networks are now being rolled-out rapidly in most countries worldwide, to increase consumer convenience and reduce delivery costs. A high proportion of the population is now within a short travel time of one or more such locations.
The networks have the potential to offer benefits to a range of different parties including consumers, parcel carriers, internet retailers, field service companies and site hosts by providing a combination of increased convenience and lower costs.
What does the database contain?
- Network Name
- Country
- Region
- Website
- Owner
- Operation type (locker, parcel shop)
- Solution partner (e.g. locker manufacturer)
- Number of locations
- Transport partners
- Location partners (e.g. where shops or lockers are based)
- Customers (e.g. retailers)
- Business model (open vs closed)
- Notes (other information)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Background
- Definition
- Benefits of specialist last mile delivery networks
- History
- Business models
- Critical success factors
- Investment requirements and entry barriers
2. Review of Pick-up / Delivery Points
- Parcel shops / retail collection points
- Parcel lockers
- Home parcel boxes
- Residential block lockers
3. Parcel Locker System Suppliers Review
- Locker hardware
- Locker operating systems
- Pricing
- Security and Safety
- Installation, Maintenance and Support
- Parcel locker manufacturers by installed base
- Business models
4. Locker Manufacturer Profiles
- Keba AG
- Integer.pl
- TZ Limited
- SmarteCarte
- SwipBox
- Grupo Azkoyen
- Cleveron
- ByBox
- Kern Lockers
- Shenzhen Zhilai Sci and Tech Co Ltd
- SNBC (Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co., Ltd)
- Vlocker Pty Ltd
- Hangzhou Dongcheng Electronic Co., Ltd
5. Network Size and Growth
- About the author's Insight parcel shop and locker database
- Total locations split by region (lockers + shops)
- Total locations by country (lockers + shops)
- Parcel locker locations
- Parcel shop locations
- Growth in the number of locations
- Location penetration relative to population and internet sales level
- Revenue
- Market potential
- Potential revenues under the growth scenarios
- Projected locations and revenue by 2022
6. Profiles of Largest Network Operators
- Best Express
- HiveBox
- China Post / Poster
- Cainaio
- JD.com
- Japan Post
- Deutsche Post DHL
- La Poste / DPD
- Hermes / Otto
- UPS
- CJ Express
- SF Express
- Amazon
- GeGeBox
- Royal Mail
- InPost
- Shuohuobao
- FedEx
- Flipkart / Ekart
- Poczta Polska
- CVSnet
- Collect+ / Yodel
- LS Distribution Logistics Benelux
- Relais Colis
- Canada Post
- Correos
- HubBox
- Australia Post
- Yamato Transport
- PickPoint
- Swiss Post
- bpost
- Fastway Couriers
- Parcelly
- Posti
- Walmart Pickup
- PostNL
- PostNord
- PPL CZ s.r.o.
- ParcelPoint
- Hubbed
- MBE
- PostCo
7. Appendix: Review of other last mile delivery methods
- Improved carrier systems and development of consumer apps
- Drone deliveries
- Autonomous robot vehicles
- In-boot delivery
- Peer to peer delivery models
- Self-employed courier models
