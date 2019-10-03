Global Parcel Shops and Locker Networks Market Report 2019 with Profiles of 48 Leading Networks & 13 Locker Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Parcel Shops and Locker Networks: Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on retail collection points, i.e. parcel shops and parcel locker networks, worldwide. It gives a detailed view of networks currently in operation, the historical growth of location numbers and sets out realistic scenarios for future growth.

It includes profiles of:

48 leading networks including Hive Box, InPost and DHL Pakstation

13 locker manufacturers including KEBA, TZ and Zhilai

Our forecast scenario for growth in the number of outlets and the revenue that they generate is supported by analysis of the key drivers of growth in particular online retail spend and its share of total retail spend setting out historical changes and available forecasts, by country.



There is also an appendix describing other last mile delivery methods such as in-boot delivery, courier networks and drone delivery.



Parcel shops are staffed outlets, most commonly convenience stores or other shops with long opening hours, including florists, petrol stations and other outlets.



Secure locker banks are generally found in places which are accessible from early until late and are able to provide an adequate level of security, such as railway stations, supermarket car parks and petrol station forecourts.



These networks are now being rolled-out rapidly in most countries worldwide, to increase consumer convenience and reduce delivery costs. A high proportion of the population is now within a short travel time of one or more such locations.



The networks have the potential to offer benefits to a range of different parties including consumers, parcel carriers, internet retailers, field service companies and site hosts by providing a combination of increased convenience and lower costs.



What does the database contain?



Network Name

Country

Region

Website

Owner

Operation type (locker, parcel shop)

Solution partner (e.g. locker manufacturer)

Number of locations

Transport partners

Location partners (e.g. where shops or lockers are based)

Customers (e.g. retailers)

Business model (open vs closed)

Notes (other information)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

Definition

Benefits of specialist last mile delivery networks

History

Business models

Critical success factors

Investment requirements and entry barriers

2. Review of Pick-up / Delivery Points

Parcel shops / retail collection points

Parcel lockers

Home parcel boxes

Residential block lockers

3. Parcel Locker System Suppliers Review

Locker hardware

Locker operating systems

Pricing

Security and Safety

Installation, Maintenance and Support

Parcel locker manufacturers by installed base

Business models

4. Locker Manufacturer Profiles

Keba AG

Integer.pl

TZ Limited

SmarteCarte

SwipBox

Grupo Azkoyen

Cleveron

ByBox

Kern Lockers

Shenzhen Zhilai Sci and Tech Co Ltd

SNBC (Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co., Ltd)

Vlocker Pty Ltd

Hangzhou Dongcheng Electronic Co., Ltd

5. Network Size and Growth

About the author's Insight parcel shop and locker database

Total locations split by region (lockers + shops)

Total locations by country (lockers + shops)

Parcel locker locations

Parcel shop locations

Growth in the number of locations

Location penetration relative to population and internet sales level

Revenue

Market potential

Potential revenues under the growth scenarios

Projected locations and revenue by 2022

6. Profiles of Largest Network Operators

Best Express

HiveBox

China Post / Poster

/ Poster Cainaio

JD.com

Japan Post

Deutsche Post DHL

La Poste / DPD

Hermes / Otto

UPS

CJ Express

SF Express

Amazon

GeGeBox

Royal Mail

InPost

Shuohuobao

FedEx

Flipkart / Ekart

Poczta Polska

CVSnet

Collect+ / Yodel

LS Distribution Logistics Benelux

Relais Colis

Canada Post

Correos

HubBox

Australia Post

Yamato Transport

PickPoint

Swiss Post

bpost

Fastway Couriers

Parcelly

Posti

Walmart Pickup

PostNL

PostNord

PPL CZ s.r.o.

ParcelPoint

Hubbed

MBE

PostCo

7. Appendix: Review of other last mile delivery methods

Improved carrier systems and development of consumer apps

Drone deliveries

Autonomous robot vehicles

In-boot delivery

Peer to peer delivery models

Self-employed courier models

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/506v4q





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

