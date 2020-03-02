Global Parenteral Nutrition Industry
Mar 02, 2020, 11:10 ET
NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Parenteral Nutrition market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.7 Billion by the year 2025, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02772344/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$80 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$65.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution will reach a market size of US$116.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$692.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Allergan plc
- Amanta Healthcare Ltd
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Fresenius KABI AG
- Grifols International S.A.
- ICU Medical Inc.
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc.
- Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Sino-Swed Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd.
