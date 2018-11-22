Global Particle Therapy Market Forecast to 2023 Featuring Leading Players - Ion Beam Applications, Varian Medical Systems and Hitachi

DUBLIN, Nov 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The particle therapy market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 865 million in 2018 to USD 1,349 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Growth in the particle therapy market is primarily driven by factors such as the various advantages offered by particle therapy over photon therapy, growing global prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of particle therapy in clinical trials, and the increasing number of particle therapy centers worldwide.

By product, the synchrotron segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Synchrotrons are used to accelerate both protons and heavy ions such as carbon and hydrogen. The growth of the synchrotrons segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of research activities as well as the increasing investments in the development of synchrotron facilities.

By type, proton therapy is expected to be the largest contributor to the particle therapy market

The large share of the proton therapy segment can be attributed to factors such as the high degree of precision, shorter treatment time, and reduced side-effects associated with proton therapy as compared to conventional photon therapies using X-rays. Other factors such as the increasing research activities in the field of radiation oncology using proton therapy systems, rising number of proton therapy centers, and longer equipment lifespan of proton therapy (30 years or more) in comparison to photon therapy (10 years) are expected to support the growth of this market in the coming years.

By application, treatment applications are expected to be the largest contributor to the particle therapy market

The introduction of small footprint single-room particle therapy centers is further promoting the adoption of proton therapy for the treatment of cancer in small-scale hospitals. Factors driving the growth of the treatment applications segment include the growing number of cancer patients globally, increasing government initiatives (aimed at equipping or upgrading hospitals with newer and advanced radiotherapy systems), and the increasing availability of funding for the adoption of advanced cancer treatment technologies.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the particle therapy market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is one of the major revenue generating regions in the particle therapy market. China and Japan are the major countries responsible for the high growth of this regional market owing to factors such as the increasing per capita income, improving healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government activities in these emerging countries. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population, growing incidence of cancer, and rising acceptance of particle therapy procedures and devices are also driving the growth of this regional market.

Ion Beam Applications SA (Belgium), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), and Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) are the major players operating in the particle therapy market.

Other players in this market include Provision Healthcare (US), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (US), ProTom International, Inc. (US), Advanced Oncotherapy Plc. (UK), and Danfysik A/S (Denmark).

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) is one of the leading players operating in the particle therapy market. Hitachi's proton beam therapy products have been used to treat more than 16,000 patients worldwide, and the company continues to perform joint research with advanced cancer hospitals in the US. Also, the company focuses on agreements with leading research organizations to strengthen its product development capabilities in the field of particle therapy.

Recent Developments

In 2017, Mitsubishi Electric signed an agreement to transfer its particle therapy systems business to Hitachi and integrate into one entity. This helped Hitachi to improve its position in the proton therapy market.

In 2017, Royal Philips (US) and Proton Partners International (UK) collaborated with IBA ( Belgium ) to build the first compact proton therapy system in the Middle East .

(US) and Proton Partners International (UK) collaborated with IBA ( ) to build the first compact proton therapy system in the . In 2016, Provision Asia (HK) Limited and Shenzhen Hairong International Medical Development Co., Ltd. entered into a joint venture to form Provision China. This company will be an exclusive distributor of the ProNova SC360 Proton Therapy System.

