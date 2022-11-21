Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8%

Nov 21, 2022, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Application, Type, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period.
The weight of PM 10 particles per volume of air is how the PM 10 standards are expressed (micrograms per cubic meter). A high-volume sampler is used to gather PM 10 mass. A size-selective intake and a filter are used to draw a known amount of ambient air at a steady flow rate into a high-volume PM 10 sampler. Following that, for the course of the designated 24-hour sampling period, particulate in the PM 10 size range are gathered on the filter.
The detection and monitoring of air pollutants such carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, sulphur dioxide, and volatile organic compounds, both indoors and outdoors, is done by an air quality monitoring device. The requirement to maintain air quality has increased the demand for air quality monitoring because low air quality contains dangerous contaminants that can have negative health effects. These dangerous chemicals are released into the atmosphere as a result of industrial emissions, vehicle emissions, and home fossil fuel consumption.
Market Growth Factors
Growing Focus On Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Across The World
In order to preserve both the human health and the environment, it is therefore increasingly critical to evaluate the ambient air quality in big cities. Visibility loss, environmental harm, and material harm are further environmental impacts. In many nations, the main contributor to decreased visibility (haze) is fine particle PM2.5. As a result, it is necessary to regularly check the ambient air quality. Particulate matter also causes lakes and streams to become acidic, harms delicate forests and agricultural crops, and causes other environmental problems.
Rise In The Cases Of Various Diseases Caused By Poor Air Quality
Particulate matter has the potential to have a wide range of negative health impacts, including increased asthma symptoms, nonfatal heart attacks, impaired lung function, heart problems, and irritation of the airways. Smog, smoke, and soot are examples of visible particles, although some of the most hazardous particles are smaller and invisible, and they can quickly enter the lungs and bloodstream. Such particulate matter-related health impacts might be both short-term and long-term. Particulate matter has different health effects depending on the type, pre-existing diseases, and other external conditions.
Market Restraining Factors
Absence Of Real Monitoring And High Technical Costs For Conventional Particle Matter Monitoring Techniques
By analyzing all the alteration of the air moving via the sensor unit, particulate matter sensors may track the particle density. Particulate matter sensors are unable to determine the precise makeup of pollutants, in contrast to gas sensors, which can detect many contaminants. They can, however, distinguish between different-sized particles. Light scattering technology is the main component of the current low-cost particulate matter sensing; although, other conventional laboratory-grade devices are more accurate but more expensive. Additionally, the price of this technology prevents a wider market adoption.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Technology
- Light Scattering
- Beta-Attenuation
- Gravimetric
- Opacity
- Others
By Application
- Ambient Air Monitoring
- Process Industries
- Healthcare
- Indoor Air Monitoring
- Others
By Type
- Outdoor
- Indoor
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Horiba Ltd.
- Teledyne Technologies, Inc.
- Ametek, Inc.
- Sick AG
- Spectris PLC (Omega Engineering, Inc.)
- TSI Incorporated
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Particulate Matter Monitoring Market
Chapter 4. Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market by Technology
Chapter 5. Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market by Application
Chapter 6. Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market by Type
Chapter 7. Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market by Region
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
