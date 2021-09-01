Global Partnership for Telehealth Announces Partnership with Elora International
BLACKSHEAR, Ga., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly 20 years of experience in the telehealth industry, Global Partnership for Telehealth (GPT) has worked diligently to source telehealth hardware products that are high quality and low cost. Telehealth tools should not be expensive but should easily work within a healthcare provider's clinical environment and budget. To this end, GPT announced it will leverage ELORA's lightweight battery and a combination of USB or AC Power modules to provide up to 24 hours or more of cordless power on a single charge, to virtually any Telemedicine solution on the market.
The ELORA power solution is simple, reliable, and affordable and is the lightest hot swap mobile power solution on the market. By pairing the ELORA Power System with older telehealth carts, a healthcare system may gain added functionality and extend the service life of their current assets, thus saving the system money. The ELORA solution has an industry leading seven safety certifications, including IE 60601, which utilizes premium Panasonic cells (the same ones used in Tesla vehicles).
ELORA is a hot swappable battery-operated mobile power solution providing continuous 24/7 power through its AC Power Module or USB Power Module to:
- EMR / EHR workstations
- Telemedicine / VRI / Patient Intake Carts
- Kiosks / Bedside Tables
- Other portable medical devices
The ELORA EcoSystem of Power can be viewed at www.gpth.org/Hardware/Carts.
About Global Partnership for Telehealth
Global Partnership for Telehealth (GPT) is a nonprofit organization with a worldwide footprint that is based in Blackshear, Georgia. Global Partnership for Telehealth provides turn-key solutions, education and training, and consulting to help design and implement your telehealth program. Even if you're just starting out, GPT offers a range of services that can assist you in establishing a successful telemedicine clinic.
About ELORA International
ELORA International is a company founded on the principles of bringing valuable innovation to healthcare providers with a mission of improving patient care. The Executive Team has more than 50 years of combined healthcare technology experience with a track record of performance in this industry. Elora is committed to market leading innovation that safely, simply, and cost-effectively solves challenges in the ever-evolving Electronic Health Records/Mobile Medical Cart markets.
