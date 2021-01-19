Global Partnership for Telehealth Helps School-Based Telehealth Centers Manage COVID-19 Response

Global Partnership for Telehealth partners with K-12 schools in developing implementation plans for school-based telehealth programs by assisting with all telehealth equipment and programmatic needs. Students and staff are connected with their own local community healthcare providers, when possible, for acute, mental and behavioral health, and/or specialty needs. If local providers are not available, GPT helps connect the schools with healthcare providers across the state who are willing to offer services.

In addition to assisting schools in establishing comprehensive on-site telehealth centers, GPT has created workflows to assist school districts in navigating an effective response to COVID-19 and other health issues for students who are at home during quarantine or while in voluntary virtual learning environments. In an effort to further assist Georgia schools, GPT was able secure funding of a $10,000 grant to obtain rapid COVID-19 testing for school-based telehealth centers. Participating Georgia schools are responsible for developing their individual protocols and must have a CLIA waiver and perform tests in conjunction with CDC and DPH guidelines. Multiple school districts around the state are taking advantage of this offering.

GPT is committed to continuing to help bridge the pandemic gap in rural and urban communities across the US through the innovative use of technology solutions and web-based platforms.

About:

Global Partnership for Telehealth (GPT) is a Georgia-based, non-profit organization that has been successfully implementing school-based telehealth since 2009.

PRESS RELEASE CONTACT:

GiGi Goble

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Partnership for Telehealth

Related Links

https://gpth.org/

