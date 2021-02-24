Global Passenger & Commercial Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Report 2021: Competitive Strategies Include Mergers & Acquisitions and New Service Developments
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Power Output (Less Than 150 kW, 150-250 kW, >250 kW), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.
The Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market is driven by the growing environmental concerns due to increasing air pollution and climate change. The hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are helpful in reducing the emissions since they do not produce greenhouse gases. This in turn is expected to positively impact the market growth through 2026.
Besides, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are low maintenance vehicles which function silently without creating a lot of noise. Additionally, supportive government policies, schemes and grants to promote cleaner technologies is further anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period. However, high initial investment is required to develop the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle infrastructure which can hamper the market growth over the next few years.
Additionally, lack of awareness about these vehicles and presence of a smaller number of manufacturers in the market further restrict the market growth.
The Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market is segmented based on vehicle type, power output, company and region. Based on the vehicle type, the market has been categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. this can be ascribed to the associated benefits such as ease in parking, improved gas mileage and affordability.
Regionally, the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the overall hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market owing to the increasing awareness among the population towards environmental protection and sustainability. Additionally, supportive government schemes & policies are further supporting the market growth in the region.
The major players operating in the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market are Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, Daimler, Audi, BMW, Volvo, Ballard Power Systems, General Motors, Kia Motor Corporation, MAN, Groupe Renault, Tata Motors Limited, Hydrogenics, Mazda Motor Corporation and others.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Key Target Audience:
- Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle manufacturers/suppliers/distributors
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to hydrogen fuel cell vehicle
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles)
6.2.2. By Power Output (Less than 150 kW, 150-250 kW, >250 kW)
6.2.3. By Company (2020)
6.2.4. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type
7.2.2. By Power Output
7.2.3. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7.3.1. China Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
7.3.2. India Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
7.3.3. Australia Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
7.3.4. Japan Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
7.3.5. South Korea Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
8. Europe Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.2.2. By Power Output
8.2.3. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8.3.1. France Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
8.3.2. Germany Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
8.3.3. United Kingdom Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
8.3.4. Italy Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
8.3.5. Spain Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
9. North America Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.2.2. By Power Output
9.2.3. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. United States Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
9.3.2. Mexico Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
9.3.3. Canada Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
10. South America Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.2.2. By Power Output
10.2.3. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
10.3.2. Argentina Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
10.3.3. Colombia Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.2.2. By Power Output
11.2.3. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11.3.1. South Africa Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
11.3.3. UAE Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
11.3.4. Kuwait Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Honda Motor Company, Ltd.
14.2. Toyota Motor Corporation
14.3. Hyundai Motor Company
14.4. Daimler AG
14.5. Audi AG
14.6. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
14.7. AB Volvo
14.8. Ballard Power Systems, Inc.
14.9. General Motors Company
14.10. Kia Motor Corporation
14.11. MAN SE
14.12. Groupe Renault
14.13. Tata Motors Limited
14.14. Hydrogenics Corp.
14.15. Mazda Motor Corporation
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpvy6b
