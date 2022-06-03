Global Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle Powertrain Market Growth Outlook Report 2022: Emission Reduction and Fuel Economy Requirements Continue to Steer the Industry Toward Electrification

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle Powertrain Growth Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With concern about global warming increasing with each passing day, a primary focus of governments and the automotive industry has shifted from improving fuel economy to reducing emissions. The fuel economy has become secondary. Powertrain electrification initiatives have intensified, while efforts to improve the in-cylinder process and exhaust after-treatment systems also are ongoing.



To this end, xEVs, which include mild hybrid, full hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric, and fuel cell electric vehicles, have witnessed substantial growth over the past 5 years. What is impressive is that the market downturn of the last couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the time when xEVs have witnessed the highest growth. While internal combustion engines continue to be the leading powertrain type, electrification as a means of improving emissions and fuel economy is fast reaching the point where it becomes a necessity to meet future targets from 2025 and beyond.



This outlook examines the state of the powertrain industry in the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and many European countries for passenger cars, car- and truck-based SUVs, and pickups (all under 3.5 tons). It examines light vehicle sales by region for 2021 and further breaks down sales by powertrain type. It also delves into powertrain technology roadmaps through 2030 and offers a glimpse of upcoming motor solutions. Growth opportunities that would be of interest to all stakeholders are considered.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

Overview - Top 12 Transformation Shifts

2021 Industry Highlights

Regional Emissions and Testing Procedures

Passenger Car CAFE Targets

Light Vehicle Sales

Light Vehicle Powertrains

The 2021 Global Automotive Powertrain Market - Forecast vs. Actual

State of the Industry During the Pandemic

Global Powertrain Industry Historic Sales

Predictions for 2022

2. Strategic Imperative

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Powertrain Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment and Scope

Research Scope

Vehicle Segmentation

Segmentation

4. 2022 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

Emerging Economies - Predictions for 2022

5. European Powertrain Outlook

Vehicle Sales

Powertrain Distribution Trends

Passenger Car Powertrain Distribution

Notable Powertrain Markets

Powertrain Distribution Trends in the Top 5 Markets

Passenger Car Powertrain Distribution Trends in the Top 5 Markets

mHEVs - 48V Systems Lead but 12V Systems Closing on 25% Share

FHEVs

EVs

Emissions Outlook

Powertrain Outlook

6. US Powertrain Outlook

Vehicle Sales

Powertrain Distribution Trends

mHEVs - 48V Systems Retain More Than 90% Market Share

FHEVs

EVs

Emissions Outlook

Powertrain Outlook

7. Chinese Powertrain Outlook

Vehicle Sales

Powertrain Distribution Trends

mHEVs

FHEVs

EVs

Emissions Outlook

Powertrain Outlook

8. Japanese Powertrain Outlook

Vehicle Sales

Powertrain Distribution Trends

mHEVs

FHEVs

EVs

Fuel Economy Outlook

Powertrain Outlook

9. South Korean Powertrain Outlook

Vehicle Sales

Powertrain Distribution Trends

mHEVs - 48V Systems from Premium OEMs Most Preferred

FHEVs

EVs

Fuel Economy Outlook

Powertrain Outlook

10. Indian Powertrain Outlook

Vehicle Sales

Powertrain Distribution Trends

mHEVs

FHEVs

EVs

Fuel Economy Outlook

Powertrain Outlook

11. ASEAN Powertrain Outlook

Indonesia Vehicle Sales

Malaysia Vehicle Sales

Thailand Vehicle Sales

Powertrain Distribution Trends

mHEVs

FHEVs

EVs

Fuel Economy and Emissions Outlook

Powertrain Outlook

12. Powertrain Technology Outlook

Global Electric Motor Requirements, Roadmaps, and Targets

Magnet-free or No Rare Earth Magnet Motors

Axial Flux Motor Technologies

13. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Increased Investments in Lowering Emissions During and After Combustion

Growth Opportunity 2 - Increased Investments in Vehicle Electrification via xEVs

Growth Opportunity 3 - OEM-Supplier Partnerships for Electric Motors

14. Appendix

Initialisms

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer





