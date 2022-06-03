Global Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle Powertrain Market Growth Outlook Report 2022: Emission Reduction and Fuel Economy Requirements Continue to Steer the Industry Toward Electrification

Jun 03, 2022, 13:30 ET
With concern about global warming increasing with each passing day, a primary focus of governments and the automotive industry has shifted from improving fuel economy to reducing emissions. The fuel economy has become secondary. Powertrain electrification initiatives have intensified, while efforts to improve the in-cylinder process and exhaust after-treatment systems also are ongoing.
To this end, xEVs, which include mild hybrid, full hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric, and fuel cell electric vehicles, have witnessed substantial growth over the past 5 years. What is impressive is that the market downturn of the last couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the time when xEVs have witnessed the highest growth. While internal combustion engines continue to be the leading powertrain type, electrification as a means of improving emissions and fuel economy is fast reaching the point where it becomes a necessity to meet future targets from 2025 and beyond.
This outlook examines the state of the powertrain industry in the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and many European countries for passenger cars, car- and truck-based SUVs, and pickups (all under 3.5 tons). It examines light vehicle sales by region for 2021 and further breaks down sales by powertrain type. It also delves into powertrain technology roadmaps through 2030 and offers a glimpse of upcoming motor solutions. Growth opportunities that would be of interest to all stakeholders are considered.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
- Overview - Top 12 Transformation Shifts
- 2021 Industry Highlights
- Regional Emissions and Testing Procedures
- Passenger Car CAFE Targets
- Light Vehicle Sales
- Light Vehicle Powertrains
- The 2021 Global Automotive Powertrain Market - Forecast vs. Actual
- State of the Industry During the Pandemic
- Global Powertrain Industry Historic Sales
- Predictions for 2022
2. Strategic Imperative
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Powertrain Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment and Scope
- Research Scope
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Segmentation
4. 2022 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
- Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
- Global GDP Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis Assumptions
- 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Emerging Economies - Predictions for 2022
5. European Powertrain Outlook
- Vehicle Sales
- Powertrain Distribution Trends
- Passenger Car Powertrain Distribution
- Notable Powertrain Markets
- Powertrain Distribution Trends in the Top 5 Markets
- Passenger Car Powertrain Distribution Trends in the Top 5 Markets
- mHEVs - 48V Systems Lead but 12V Systems Closing on 25% Share
- FHEVs
- EVs
- Emissions Outlook
- Powertrain Outlook
6. US Powertrain Outlook
- Vehicle Sales
- Powertrain Distribution Trends
- mHEVs - 48V Systems Retain More Than 90% Market Share
- FHEVs
- EVs
- Emissions Outlook
- Powertrain Outlook
7. Chinese Powertrain Outlook
- Vehicle Sales
- Powertrain Distribution Trends
- mHEVs
- FHEVs
- EVs
- Emissions Outlook
- Powertrain Outlook
8. Japanese Powertrain Outlook
- Vehicle Sales
- Powertrain Distribution Trends
- mHEVs
- FHEVs
- EVs
- Fuel Economy Outlook
- Powertrain Outlook
9. South Korean Powertrain Outlook
- Vehicle Sales
- Powertrain Distribution Trends
- mHEVs - 48V Systems from Premium OEMs Most Preferred
- FHEVs
- EVs
- Fuel Economy Outlook
- Powertrain Outlook
10. Indian Powertrain Outlook
- Vehicle Sales
- Powertrain Distribution Trends
- mHEVs
- FHEVs
- EVs
- Fuel Economy Outlook
- Powertrain Outlook
11. ASEAN Powertrain Outlook
- Indonesia Vehicle Sales
- Malaysia Vehicle Sales
- Thailand Vehicle Sales
- Powertrain Distribution Trends
- mHEVs
- FHEVs
- EVs
- Fuel Economy and Emissions Outlook
- Powertrain Outlook
12. Powertrain Technology Outlook
- Global Electric Motor Requirements, Roadmaps, and Targets
- Magnet-free or No Rare Earth Magnet Motors
- Axial Flux Motor Technologies
13. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Increased Investments in Lowering Emissions During and After Combustion
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Increased Investments in Vehicle Electrification via xEVs
- Growth Opportunity 3 - OEM-Supplier Partnerships for Electric Motors
14. Appendix
- Initialisms
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
