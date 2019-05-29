Global Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Report 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Car Motor Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global passenger car motor oil market reached a volume of 8,283 kilotons in 2018

Passenger car motor oil, or PCMO, helps in protecting and improving the overall functioning of engines in passenger cars. The motor oil lubricates the internal combustion engines which reduces the friction created in the moving parts. Passenger car motor oils are made from a combination of base oils that are obtained from petroleum-based hydrocarbons. These oils prevent the occurrence of corrosion and rust as well as obstruct the formation of deposits in the engine.

On account of factors such as increasing population, rising income levels, improving road infrastructure, etc., the sales of passenger cars are rising across both developed and developing regions. This has created a positive impact on the demand of passenger car motor oils. Moreover, across developed regions like Europe and North America, consumers are becoming aware of the benefits offered by high-quality motor oils.

For instance, there has been a shift among consumers form mono-grade to multi-grade oils, which offer improved pumpability, mileage and performance efficiency in cold start-up temperatures by reducing the startup lead time. Moreover, passenger car motor oils also provide benefits in terms of reduction of friction and wear, equipment protection, temperature control, increased lifespan and efficiency, and enhance the reliability of engine components.



Looking forward, the publisher expects the market volumes to reach 9,775 kilotons by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global passenger car motor oil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global passenger car motor oil industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the viscosity grade?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global passenger car motor oil industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global passenger car motor oil industry?

What is the structure of the global passenger car motor oil industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global passenger car motor oil industry?

What are the profit margins in the global passenger car motor oil industry

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Passenger Car Motor Oil Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market by Viscosity Grade

5.4 Market by Type

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Market by Viscosity Grade

6.1 Multi Grade

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.1.2.1 25W-50/25W-60

6.1.2.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2.2 15W-40/15W-50

6.1.2.3 20W-40/20W-50

6.1.2.4 10W-30/10W-40

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Mono Grade

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.2.2.1 SAE 40

6.2.2.2 SAE 30

6.2.2.3 SAE 50

6.2.2.4 SAE 20

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market by Type

7.1 Full Synthetic

7.2 Synthetic Blend

7.3 Conventional

7.4 High Mileage



8 Market by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players



