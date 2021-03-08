Global Passenger Car Security Systems Market Value to Increase by $ 678.81 Million During 2021-2025 | 85% Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Over the years, the number of car thefts has grown exponentially across the world. For instance, in 2019, more than 100,000 cars were stolen in the UK. Hence, to prevent such car theft instances, governments worldwide are introducing auto theft prevention regulations. This is compelling automakers to introduce vehicles with pre-installed security systems and various other advanced sensors for the safety and convenience of consumers. For instance, Porsche AG and Tesla Inc. have installed their own anti-theft systems in all their models. All these factors are expected to provide significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. Grab a Free Sample Report Now!

Passenger Car Security Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Product

The immobilizer segment will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The use of immobilizers as a standard fitment in modern vehicles will be crucial in driving the demand for passenger car security systems. In addition, the rising demand for sedans, coupes, hatchbacks, crossovers, and SUVs will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography

APAC emerged as the largest market for passenger car security systems in 2020 with an 85% market share. The increase in car sales and the presence of well-established car manufacturers are driving the growth of the market in the region. During the forecast period, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Vendors Covered in the Passenger Car Security Systems Market

The report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Lear Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Passenger Car Security Systems Market Report: Reasons to Purchase

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

View Our Market Snapshot Before Purchasing

Browse Similar Reports on Consumer Discretionary:

Global Automotive Passive Safety System Market – Global automotive passive safety system market is segmented by type (airbags, seatbelts, whiplash protection system, and occupant sensing system) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market – Global automotive electronic control unit market is segmented by application (safety systems, chassis electronics, powertrain, entertainment, and communication and navigation) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/passenger-car-security-systems-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio