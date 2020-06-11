Global Passenger Rail Transport Market Report (2020 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global passenger rail transport market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global passenger rail transport market is expected to decline from $236.3 billion in 2019 to $228.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $267.7 billion in 2023.



The passenger rail transport market consists of sales of passenger rail transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use trains to provide transport for passengers from a station where they board the train to a destination station.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global passenger rail transport market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global passenger rail transport market. Africa was the smallest region in the global passenger rail transport market.



Most of the customers now expect service providers to accept payment through cards and digital wallets. With the development of applications like Apple pay, rail transportation service providers are also willing to offer platforms for varied payments. As customers become more aware of contactless bank cards and mobile payments, adoption of virtual payment technologies is expected to rise significantly. For example, in the UK, 46.1 million contactless card transactions were made in December 2014 . Rail transportation companies such as Canada's Via Rail are accepting electronic payments made using digital wallet MasterPass, and card payments via debit and credit cards.



Companies Mentioned



East Japan Railway

MTR Hong Kong

Central Japan Railway

West Japan Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway



