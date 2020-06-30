Global Patient Access Solutions Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916800/?utm_source=PRN



Global Patient Access Solutions Market By Component (Software v/s Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), By End User (Healthcare Providers, HCIT Outsourcing Companies, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Global patient access solutions market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global patient access solutions market is driven by the increasing healthcare costs and rising consultation fees of the doctors and physicians.



This has gradually increased the demand for health insurance.This in turn is expected to positively impact the market growth through 2025.



Furthermore, increasing rate of claim denials are expected to propel the market over next few years. Additionally, growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions is further expected to foster the market growth during the forecast years.



The global patient access solutions market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, end user, company and region.Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.



The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the various benefits of cloud platforms such as affordability, flexibility, scalability, 24/7 availability, automated updating features, among others.



Regionally, the global patient access solutions market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the overall patient access solutions market owing to the expansion of businesses by key vendors operating in the market in Asia-Pacific region.



Major players operating in the global patient access solutions market include The 3M Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Craneware Plc, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Optum Inc., Conifer Health, The Advisory Board, Craneware, The SSI Group, ZirMed Inc., Cirius Group, AccuReg Software, Genentech USA, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Conifer Health Solutions, LLC., Experian Plc, Lincor Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global patient access solutions market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global patient access solutions market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global patient access solutions market based on component, deployment mode, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global patient access solutions market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global patient access solutions market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global patient access solutions market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global patient access solutions market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global patient access solutions market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The analyst calculated the market size of global patient access solutions market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Patient access solutions service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to patient access solutions

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global patient access solutions market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Patient Access Solutions Market, By Component:

o Software

- Eligibility Verification Software

- Medical Necessity Management Software

- Pre-certification & Authorization Software

- Claims Denial & Appeal Management Software

- Payment Estimation Software

- Medical Claims Payment Processing Software

- Others

o Service

- Professional

- Managed

• Global Patient Access Solutions Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Global Patient Access Solutions Market, By End User:

o Healthcare Providers

o HCIT Outsourcing Companies

o Others

• Global Patient Access Solutions Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global patient access solutions market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916800/?utm_source=PRN



