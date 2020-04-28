Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Size Report - Industry Outlook, Analysis & Growth Prospects, 2013 to 2024 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global patient handling equipment market is anticipated to reach USD 23.4 billion by 2024. Patient handling devices are assistive devices that help the patients in nursing homes, hospitals and other medical centers in painless transfer between chair and beds and to other places.

The factors that propel the growth of the patient handling equipment market include increasing occurrence of disabilities resultant in non-communicable diseases, implementation of rules against the manual lifting of heavy loads, high risk of injuries, and increasing aged population. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including the lack of training provided to caregivers. Patient handling equipment industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Patient handling equipment market could be explored by product type, type of care, accessories, end user and geography. The market could be explored by product type as Scooters, Wheelchair, Medical Beds, Mechanical, Bathroom Safety, and Ambulatory. The "Medical Beds" segment led the market of patient handling equipment in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of market includes rising saturation of handling equipment in-home care, trauma centers, hospitals, nursing homes, and long-term acute care centers.

Based on type of care, the patient handling equipment industry could span Critical Care, Bariatric Care, and Wound. The "Wound" segment led the industry of patient handling equipment in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. The key factors that may be attributed to the growth of market includes rising occurrences of medical conditions such as acute, critical, and chronic wounds; burns; pressure ulcers; venous leg ulcers; diabetic ulcers; and postoperative injuries.

Get Sample PDF and read more details about the "Patient Handling Equipment Market" Report 2024.

The patient handling equipment market could be explored based on accessories as Transfer, and Lifting. Based on end user, the market could span Hospital and Home. The "Hospital" segment led the market of patient handling equipment in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. The key factors that may be attributed to the growth of market includes increasing acceptance rate of patient handling equipment for medical safety of caregivers and patients.

Europe accounted for the major share of the patient handling equipment industry in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include robust healthcare infrastructure, and government regulations mandating the use of patient handling. Europe is followed by the North American and Asia-Pacific region.

In addition, North America is anticipated to develop at the highest rate owing to government regulations mandating for the use of patient handling equipment and increasing incidences of non-communicable diseases leading to disability. The growth of the Asia-Pacific region is due to the rapidly growing patient handling industry.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the patient handling equipment industry comprise Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.; Stryker Corporation, Getinge Group; Invacare Corporation; Guldmann, Inc.; Benmor Medical Ltd.; Stiegel Meyer, Inc.; Prism Medical Ltd; ArjoHuntleigh, Inc.; Linet Americas, Inc.; Sidhil, Ltd.; Joerns Healthcare, Inc.; Etac Ltd.; Mangar International Ltd.; and Handicare, Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Browse 80 page research report with TOC on "Global Patient Handling Equipment Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/patient-handling-equipment-market

Market Segment:

Global Patient Handling Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

Wheelchairs & Scooters



Medical Beds



Mechanical & Nonmechanical Equipment



Ambulatory Aids



Others

Global Patient Handling Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

Bariatric Care



Fall Prevention



Critical Care



Wound Care

Global Patient Handling Equipment End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

Home Care Settings



Hospitals



Elderly Care Facilities



Other

Patient Handling Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



UK





German



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





Indi



Latin America



Mexico





Brazi



MEA



South Africa

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/

SOURCE Million Insights