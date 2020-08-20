Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2020-2025 - Growing Demand for Home Healthcare Services Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Product (Air Assisted Transfer Device (Type (Regular Mattress, Split Legs Mattress, Half Mattress), Usage (Single Patient Use, Reusable)), Sliding Sheets, Accessories) End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patient lateral transfer market is projected to reach USD 446.2 million by 2025 from USD 288.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

High risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients and implementation of regulations to minimize manual patient lifting are driving market growth



The growth in this market is majorly driven by the high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, implementation of regulations to minimize manual patient lifting, and the advantages of lateral transfer devices in overcoming persistent difficulties in handling patients with special conditions. However, the lack of training to caregivers for the efficient operation of patient handling equipment is expected to restrain the growth of this market.



Air-assisted lateral transfer mattress was the largest and fastest-growing lateral transfer device in 2019

Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses are filled with air inside them. The cushions enable the transferring and repositioning of dependent patients in a comfortable and secure manner. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of these mattresses in overcoming persistent difficulties while handling patients with special conditions.



Hospitals are the largest end user segment in the patient lateral transfer market in 2019



Based on end users, the patient lateral transfer market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and other end users. The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to many patient admissions in hospitals, rising prevalence of various chronic conditions, and growing regulatory norms to use safe patient transfer equipment.



North America will continue to dominate the patient lateral transfer market in 2025



The patient lateral transfer market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latina America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share. The large share of North America can primarily be attributed to the growing number of COVID-19 cases, rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders among caregivers, growing geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases.



Due to its growing geriatric population segment and environmental conditions favoring the spread of COVID-19 which has severely affected the region and ensured enormous growth in the demand for patient lateral transfer devices. Players in this and adjacent, or even non-related, markets have focused on or collaborated for expanding the products of patient lateral transfer.

Research Coverage



The report analyses the patient lateral transfer market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on products and end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Prominent players in the patient lateral transfer market are Stryker Corporation (US), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US), Sizewise (US), Arjo (Sweden), Haines Medical Australia (Australia), Handicare (Sweden), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), AliMed (US), and Airpal Inc. (US).

