Global Patient Registry Software Market 2018-2023 - Emergence of Cloud-Based Patient Registry Solutions & Shifting Focus Towards Patient-Powered Research Networks

The "Patient Registry Software Market By Type, Delivery, Functionality, Database, Pricing Model, End User - Global Forecast To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Patient Registry Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2023, driven by factors such as continued pressure to curtail rising healthcare costs, growing demand to improve care quality, increasing adoption of EHRs and improving health IT infrastructure, growing application of patient registry data in post-marketing surveillance, and increase in the support from government for value-based care and adoption of patient registries.





Moreover, growing emphasis on population health management and proliferating accountable care organizations (ACO), emergence of cloud-based patient registry solutions, and shifting focus towards Patient-Powered Research Networks (PPRNs) offer significant growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.







With the rising prevalence of chronic disease conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and asthma, there is a growing need for chronic disease registries that can help manage patients proactively. Moreover, increasing number of initiatives are being taken across the globe to build rare disease patient registries to gain a better understanding of rare diseases. Such efforts contribute to the largest share of patient registry software for disease registries.







Standalone software comprised the major market share in 2017 as these are usually less complex, dedicated, cost-effective and simpler to setup than integrated systems. However, with the trend towards integrated care, healthcare organizations would increasingly consider integrating the use of registries into clinicians' workflows at the point-of-care, and interfacing registries with EHRs. This in turn will drive the integrated patient registry software market at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.







In 2017, on premise solutions captured a major share owing to concerns related to patient data confidentiality and security on remotely managed servers. However, cloud-based solutions are anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate for their real-time data analysis, easy accessibility, flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.







Application of patient registry software for population health management (PHM) held a significant market share in 2017 and is also expected to continue to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to government initiatives for encouraging value-based care and PHM programs.







Government organizations and TPAs are currently the major end users of patient registry software. However, hospitals and medical practices are expected to be in the spotlight during the forecast period.







The patient registry software market is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of some large well-established IT companies and several small and emerging vendors.

Key questions answered in the report

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of registry type, software type, pricing model, deployment model, database type, functionality, end users, and region/countries?

What was the historical market for patient registry software across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2018-2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the patient registry software market?

Who are the major players in the patient registry software market?

What are the recent developments in the patient registry software market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the patient registry software market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the patient registry software market and how do they compete with the global players?

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Market Ecosystem



1.3. Currency And Limitations



1.3.1. Currency



1.3.2. Limitations



1.4. Key Stakeholders







2. Research Methodology



2.1. Research Process



2.1.1. Secondary Research



2.1.2. Primary Research







3. Executive Summary







4. Market Insights



4.1. Introduction



4.2. Drivers



4.2.1. Rising Pressure To Improve The Quality of Care And Reduce Healthcare Costs



4.2.2. Growing Use of Patient Registry Data For Post-Marketing Surveillance



4.2.3. Rising Adoption of Ehrs



4.2.4. Implementation of Government Initiatives To Build Patient Registries



4.2.5. Rising Focus On Population Health Management



4.3. Restraints



4.3.1. Lack of Skilled Resources



4.3.2. Privacy And Data Security-Related Concerns



4.4. Opportunities



4.4.1. Rising Number of Accountable Care Organizations



4.4.2. Emergence of Cloud-Based Patient Registry Solutions



4.4.3. Shifting Focus Towards Patient-Powered Research Networks (Pprns)



4.5. Challenges



4.5.1. Lack of Infrastucture & Awareness In Developing Regions



4.5.2. Lack of Interoperability







5. Patient Registry Software Market, by Registry Type



5.1. Introduction



5.2. Disease Registries



5.2.1. Cardiovascular Registries



5.2.2. Diabetes Registries



5.2.3. Cancer Registries



5.2.4. Rare Disease Registries



5.2.5. Asthma Registries



5.2.6. Chronic Kidney Disease Registries



5.2.7. Orthopedic Registries



5.2.8. Others



5.3. Health Service Registries



5.4. Product Registries



5.4.1. Medical Device Registries



5.4.2. Drug Registries







6. Patient Registry Software Market, by Software Type



6.1. Introduction



6.2. Standalone Software



6.3. Integrated Software







7. Patient Registry Software Market, by Pricing Model



7.1. Introduction



7.2. Subscription Model



7.3. Ownership Model







8. Patient Registry Software Market, by Deployment Model



8.1. Introduction



8.2. On-Premises



8.3. Web & Cloud-Based







9. Patient Registry Software Market, by Database Type



9.1. Introduction



9.2. Commercial Database



9.3. Public Database







10. Patient Registry Software Market, by Functionality



10.1. Introduction



10.2. Population Health Management



10.3. Patient Care Management



10.4. Health Information Exchange



10.5. Point-Of-Care



10.6. Product Outcome Evaluation



10.7. Medical Research & Clinical Studies







11. Patient Registry Software Market, by End-User



11.1. Introduction



11.2. Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators



11.3. Hospitals And Medical Practices



11.4. Private Payers



11.5. Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, And Medical Device Companies



11.6. Research Centers







12. Patient Registry Software Market, by Geography







13. Competitive Landscape



13.1. Partnerships, Agreements, Strategic Alliances & Collaborations



13.2. New Product/Service Launch, Enhancements & Upgradations



13.3. Mergers & Acquistions



13.4. Expansion







14. Company Profiles





CECity.com Inc. (U.S.) (A Premier Inc. Company)

Dacima Software Inc. (U.S.)

FIGmd Inc. (U.S.)

Global Vision Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

ifa Systems AG( Germany )

) ImageTrend Inc. (U.S.)

Liaison Technologies. (U.S.)

McKesson Corporation (U.S.) (Change Healthcare)

Optum Inc. (A part of UnitedHealth Group Inc) (U.S.) among others.

Phytel Inc. (An IBM Corporation Company) (U.S.)

Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

