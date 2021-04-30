Global Patient Registry Software Markets, 2020-2021 & Foreccast to 2027: Emergence of Cloud-Based Patient Registries & Development of Registries for Medical Devices

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Registry Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Software, Database, Registry, Mode of Delivery, and Pricing Model and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Patient Registry Software Market was valued at US$ 930.06 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 2,426.58 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2020-2027.



Factors such as development of digital infrastructure in healthcare, and increase in use of patient registries are fueling the growth of the global patient registry software market. Furthermore, emergence of cloud-based patient registries is offering lucrative opportunities to market players. However, the threats of data breach are hindering the market growth.



Based on software, the patient registry software market is segmented into standalone and integrated. In 2019, the integrated segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



CEDARON;, Dacima Software Inc.;, Evado Clinical;, FIGmd Inc.;, IBM Corporation;, IQVIA Inc.;, LUMEDX;, McKESSON CORPORATION;, and Medstreaming, Open Text Corporation are among the key players operating in the patient registry software market.

These companies focus on partnerships, product launches, and collaborations to sustain their positions in the market.

For instance, in October 2019, OpenText has acquired Liaison Technologies, Inc. to further enhance OpenText's offerings in the digital ecosystem and business-to-business integration solutions, application-to-application integration, and master data management capabilities.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Patient Registry Software Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Patient Registry Software - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Patient Registry Software Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Development of Digital Infrastructure in Healthcare

5.1.2 Increasing Use of Patient Registries

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Threats of Data Breach

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emergence of Cloud-Based Patient Registries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of Registries for Medical Devices

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Patient Registry Software Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Patient Registry Software Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Patient Registry Software Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Patient Registry Software Market Analysis - By Software

7.1 Overview

7.2 Patient Registry Software Market Revenue Share, by Software (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Standalone

7.4 Integrated

8. Patient Registry Software Market - By Database

8.1 Overview

8.2 Patient Registry Software Market, by Database, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Public

8.4 Commercial

9. Patient Registry Software Market - By Type of Registry

9.1 Overview

9.2 Patient Registry Software Market, by Type of Registry, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Product Registry

9.4 Disease Registry

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Disease Registry: Patient Registry Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4.3 Cardiovascular Disease Registry

9.5 Health Service Registry

10. Patient Registry Software Market - By Mode of Delivery

10.1 Overview

10.2 Patient Registry Software Market, by Mode of Delivery, 2019 and 2027 (%)

10.3 On Premise

10.4 Cloud-Based

11. Patient Registry Software Market - By Pricing Model

11.1 Overview

11.2 Patient Registry Software Market, by Pricing Model, 2019 and 2027 (%)

11.3 Subscription

11.4 Ownership

12. Global Patient Registry Software Market - Geographic Analysis

13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Patient Registry Software Market

14. Patient Registry Software Market- Industry Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

14.3 Organic Developments

14.4 Inorganic Developments

15. Patient Registry Software Market - Key Company Profiles

IQVIA Inc.

FIGmd Inc.

Medstreaming

Open Text Corporation

Evado Clinical

Lumedx

Cedaron

IBM Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Dacima Software Inc.

