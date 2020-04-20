Global Patient Scales Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Scales market worldwide is projected to grow by US$13.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 2.9%. Floor Scales, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$53.1 Million by the year 2025, Floor Scales will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$493 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$381.9 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Floor Scales will reach a market size of US$3.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Algen Scale Corp.

Detecto Scale Company

Doran Scales Inc.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Pelstar, LLC

seca GmbH & Co. Kg.

SR Instruments Inc.

Tanita Corporation

Wedderburn

Welch Allyn Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Market Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Analysis by Segment

Recent Market Activity

Scales - A Preventive Tool

Causes of Weight Problem

Problems with Obesity

Scales Aid in Prevention of Issues with Weight

Global Competitor Market Shares

Patient Scales Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Digital Scales Gain Market Share over Mechanical Scales

Have Mechanical Scales Lost Favor?

Balance Beam Scales - Still the Popular Patient Scale

Comparison of Key Commercial Balance Beam Scales

Need for an Effective PorTable Weighing Device

Greater Benefits and Features Form the Trend

Scales Go Hi-Tech

Value Addition

Improvements in Load Cell Technology Enhance Reliability

Pediatric Scales Witness Continued Design and Technology

Improvements

Pediatric Scales Witness Continued Design and Technology

Improvements

Bariatric Scales - A Testimony to Technological Advancements in

Scales

Major Features of Modern Bariatric Scales

Demand for Bariatric Scales on the Rise

Product Innovations Pioneer Growth

Novelty in Designs and Enhanced Accuracy of Products to

Enthrall Customers

Patient Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain Popularity

Protection from Nosocomial Infections - A New Dimension to

Patient Scales

Growing Obesity Levels Drive Weight Related Ailments;

Contribute to Growth in Demand for Scales

Burgeoning Geriatric Population and Increasing Prevalence of

Chronic Diseases to Buoy Demand

Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries Induces

Momentum in the Market





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Patient Scales Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Patient Scales Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Patient Scales Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Floor Scales (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Floor Scales (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Floor Scales (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Infant & Baby Scales (Product Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Infant & Baby Scales (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Infant & Baby Scales (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Chair Scales (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Chair Scales (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Chair Scales (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Under Bed Scales (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Under Bed Scales (Product Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Under Bed Scales (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Patient Scales Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Patient Scales Market in the United States by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 18: United States Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Patient Scales Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 21: Patient Scales Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Patient Scales: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Patient Scales Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: Japanese Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Patient Scales Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Patient Scales Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Patient Scales Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Patient Scales Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Patient Scales Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Patient Scales Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 32: Patient Scales Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Patient Scales Market in France by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: French Patient Scales Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Patient Scales Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: German Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Patient Scales Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Patient Scales Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Patient Scales: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Patient Scales Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: United Kingdom Patient Scales Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Patient Scales Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Spanish Patient Scales Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 48: Patient Scales Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Patient Scales Market in Russia by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 51: Russian Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 53: Patient Scales Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Patient Scales Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Patient Scales Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Patient Scales Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Patient Scales Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Australian Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Patient Scales Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Indian Patient Scales Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 66: Patient Scales Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Patient Scales Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: Patient Scales Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Patient Scales:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Patient Scales Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Patient Scales Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Patient Scales Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 74: Patient Scales Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Patient Scales Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Patient Scales Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Patient Scales Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 80: Patient Scales Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Patient Scales Market in Brazil by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Patient Scales Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Patient Scales Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 87: Mexican Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Patient Scales Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 89: Patient Scales Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Patient Scales Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Patient Scales Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: The Middle East Patient Scales Historic Market by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 96: Patient Scales Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Patient Scales: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Patient Scales Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Iranian Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 101: Patient Scales Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Patient Scales Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Patient Scales Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Patient Scales Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Patient Scales Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Patient Scales Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Patient Scales Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Patient Scales Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Patient Scales Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Patient Scales Market in Africa by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 114: African Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 35

