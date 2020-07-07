Global Patient Scales Industry

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Patient Scales Market to Reach US$67.7 Million by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Patient Scales estimated at US$60.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$67.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Floor Scales, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.4% CAGR to reach US$49.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Infant & Baby Scales segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.9% share of the global Patient Scales market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Patient Scales market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.9 Million by the year 2027.



Chair Scales Segment Corners a 6% Share in 2020

In the global Chair Scales segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Algen Scale Corp.

Detecto Scale Company

Doran Scales Inc.

Natus Medical Inc.

Pelstar, LLC

seca GmbH & Co. Kg.

SR Instruments Inc.

Tanita Corporation

Wedderburn

Welch Allyn Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Analysis by Segment

Recent Market Activity

Scales - A Preventive Tool

Causes of Weight Problem

Problems with Obesity

Scales Aid in Prevention of Issues with Weight

Global Competitor Market Shares

Patient Scales Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Algen Scale Corp. (USA)

Detecto Scale Company (USA)

Doran Scales, Inc. (USA)

Natus Medical Incorporated (USA)

Pelstar, LLC (USA)

seca GmbH & Co. Kg. (Germany)

SR Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Tanita Corporation (Japan)

Wedderburn (Australia)

Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Scales Gain Market Share over Mechanical Scales

Have Mechanical Scales Lost Favor?

Balance Beam Scales - Still the Popular Patient Scale

Comparison of Key Commercial Balance Beam Scales

Need for an Effective PorTable Weighing Device

Greater Benefits and Features Form the Trend

Scales Go Hi-Tech

Value Addition

Improvements in Load Cell Technology Enhance Reliability

Pediatric Scales Witness Continued Design and Technology

Improvements

Improvements

Pediatric Scales Witness Continued Design and Technology

Improvements

Bariatric Scales - A Testimony to Technological Advancements in

Scales

Major Features of Modern Bariatric Scales

Demand for Bariatric Scales on the Rise

Product Innovations Pioneer Growth

Novelty in Designs and Enhanced Accuracy of Products to

Enthrall Customers

Patient Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain Popularity

Protection from Nosocomial Infections - A New Dimension to

Patient Scales

Growing Obesity Levels Drive Weight Related Ailments;

Contribute to Growth in Demand for Scales

Burgeoning Geriatric Population and Increasing Prevalence of

Chronic Diseases to Buoy Demand

Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries Induces

Momentum in the Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Patient Scales Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Patient Scales Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Patient Scales Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Floor Scales (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Floor Scales (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Floor Scales (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Infant & Baby Scales (Product Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Infant & Baby Scales (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Infant & Baby Scales (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Chair Scales (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Chair Scales (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Chair Scales (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Under Bed Scales (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Under Bed Scales (Product Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Under Bed Scales (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Patient Scales Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Patient Scales Market in the United States by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Patient Scales Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 21: Patient Scales Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Patient Scales: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Patient Scales Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Patient Scales Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Patient Scales Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Patient Scales Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Patient Scales Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Patient Scales Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Patient Scales Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Patient Scales Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Patient Scales Market in France by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: French Patient Scales Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Patient Scales Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Patient Scales Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Patient Scales Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Patient Scales: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Patient Scales Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Patient Scales Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Patient Scales Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Patient Scales Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Patient Scales Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Patient Scales Market in Russia by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Patient Scales Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Patient Scales Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Patient Scales Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Patient Scales Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Patient Scales Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Patient Scales Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Patient Scales Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 66: Patient Scales Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Patient Scales Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Patient Scales Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Patient Scales:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Patient Scales Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Patient Scales Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Patient Scales Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 74: Patient Scales Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Patient Scales Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Patient Scales Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Patient Scales Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Patient Scales Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Patient Scales Market in Brazil by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Patient Scales Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Patient Scales Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Patient Scales Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: Patient Scales Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Patient Scales Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Patient Scales Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Patient Scales Historic Market by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 96: Patient Scales Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Patient Scales: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Patient Scales Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Patient Scales Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Patient Scales Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Patient Scales Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Patient Scales Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Patient Scales Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Patient Scales Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Patient Scales Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Patient Scales Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Patient Scales Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Patient Scales Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Patient Scales Market in Africa by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 35

