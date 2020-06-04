Global Patient Scales Market: Trajectory, Analytics and Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2027)

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Scales - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Patient Scales market worldwide will grow by a projected US$7 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%. The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (current & future analysis) and 2012-2019 (historic review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Floor Scales, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 1.4% and reach a market size of US$49.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Floor Scales market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 0.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$119.6 Thousand to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$162.9 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Floor Scales segment will reach a market size of US$2.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Patient Scales market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 3.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Patient Scales market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Market Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Regional Market Analysis

Analysis by Segment

Recent Market Activity

Scales - A Preventive Tool

Causes of Weight Problem

Problems with Obesity

Scales Aid in Prevention of Issues with Weight

Global Competitor Market Shares

Patient Scales Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Algen Scale Corp. ( USA )

) Detecto Scale Company ( USA )

) Doran Scales , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Natus Medical Incorporated ( USA )

) Pelstar, LLC ( USA )

) seca GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) SR Instruments, Inc. ( USA )

) Tanita Corporation ( Japan )

) Wedderburn ( Australia )

) Welch Allyn, Inc. ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Scales Gain Market Share over Mechanical Scales

Have Mechanical Scales Lost Favor?

Balance Beam Scales - Still the Popular Patient Scale

Comparison of Key Commercial Balance Beam Scales

Need for an Effective PorTable Weighing Device

Greater Benefits and Features Form the Trend

Scales Go Hi-Tech

Value Addition

Improvements in Load Cell Technology Enhance Reliability

Pediatric Scales Witness Continued Design and Technology Improvements

Pediatric Scales Witness Continued Design and Technology Improvements

Bariatric Scales - A Testimony to Technological Advancements in Scales

Major Features of Modern Bariatric Scales

Demand for Bariatric Scales on the Rise

Product Innovations Pioneer Growth

Novelty in Designs and Enhanced Accuracy of Products to Enthrall Customers

Patient Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain Popularity

Protection from Nosocomial Infections - A New Dimension to Patient Scales

Growing Obesity Levels Drive Weight Related Ailments; Contribute to Growth in Demand for Scales

Burgeoning Geriatric Population and Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Buoy Demand

Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries Induces Momentum in the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 35

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzn05n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

